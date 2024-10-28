Menu

Politics

Parties ready for first full day of campaigning in Nova Scotia election

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 28, 2024 7:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia premier calls snap election'
Nova Scotia premier calls snap election
WATCH: Nova Scotia premier calls snap election.
It’s the first full day of campaigning in the Nova Scotia provincial election.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston on Sunday called a snap election for Nov. 26, saying he needs a strong mandate to negotiate with the federal government and to invest more on housing and on measures to help with the cost of living.

The three main party leaders have events in the Halifax area this morning.

Houston is scheduled to make an announcement in the city’s north end.

Trending Now

Liberal Leader Zach Churchill is holding a news conference at the party’s headquarters about transparency and accountability.

And NDP Leader Claudia Chender will hold a media availability on health care.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

