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1 comment

  1. Vinny
    May 1, 2026 at 6:45 pm

    So if he still gets to keep to the plane. We won’t know until he’s voted out. We need to move on from Ford and their Conservatives

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Politics

‘We’ve moved on’: Ford government won’t share private jet sale documents

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted May 1, 2026 6:18 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Will private jet blunder, FOI changes haunt Doug Ford? '
Will private jet blunder, FOI changes haunt Doug Ford? 
RELATED: Will private jet blunder, FOI changes haunt Doug Ford? – Apr 24, 2026
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Ontario’s finance minister says the government has “moved on” from its short-lived, deeply controversial decision to buy a private jet, offering no indication of if or when the province will release details of its sale.

Over a matter of days in mid-April, the Ford government said it had taken possession of a second-hand Bombardier Challenger 650 and then sold it again for the same $28.9 million it bought it for.

Premier Doug Ford apologized for how he had communicated his plan but lamented having to sell the jet, saying it was “embarrassing” that Ontario didn’t have a plane for him or his cabinet to use.

The fiasco — which appeared to coincide with a polling slump for the governing Progressive Conservatives — led to accusations from critics that the premier was out of touch.

Two weeks after the government confirmed it had bought the plane, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy tried to shrug off questions about the jet as a non-story.

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Asked if and when the government would release documents to prove how much it had bought and sold the plane for, he said the government wasn’t focusing on the issue.

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“We are going through a process, as the process continues, we will be transparent. That is ongoing,” he said.

“But you know what, we have moved on. The premier was very categorical that he listened to the people of Ontario.”

The premier’s office did not respond to questions about when any documents about the plane would be made public.

For more than a week, critics have been challenging the government to prove details of the sale and resale are true.

“This is easy to settle, just show us the bills,” Ontario NDP MPP John Vantof previously said.

“They said it was a mistake. Show us the paperwork. It shouldn’t be that hard. Buying a jet right now isn’t top secret information, right? The premier said that the whole cabinet agreed. He’s already broken cabinet confidentiality. So, just show the bills of sale.”

Although the government now says it has sold the jet, the premier appears to already be regretting the decision, saying he made a mistake in how he communicated, not in purchasing the jet.

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“I should have went out there, put the case forward to the people, and I didn’t,” the premier mused at Queen’s Park on Tuesday. “I should have done it quicker; I’ll take responsibility.”

Ford said it wasn’t a mistake to buy the plane and suggested the media had inaccurately framed it as his own private jet.

“I’m not complaining,” he insisted.

“The purpose of my plane was not my private plane. And I understand it just gets more clicks, but it just wasn’t accurate. I’ll take responsibility, I won’t blame you, folks.”

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