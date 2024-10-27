An election-eve look at Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe and Carla Beck

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan’s provincial election is on Monday. Here’s a look at the leaders of the two main parties:

Scott Moe, Saskatchewan Party

Age: 51. Born July 31, 1973, in Prince Albert, Sask.

Early years: Grew up the oldest of five children on a grain farm near Shellbrook, Sask. His mother worked as a teacher and his father farmed and owned school buses. Moe played sports growing up, including hockey.

Education: Graduated from the University of Saskatchewan in 1997 with a bachelor of science in agriculture.

Pre-politics: Sold farm equipment, was in the service station business and co-owned a pharmacy in Shellbrook with his wife.

Politics: Elected as the Saskatchewan Party legislature member for Rosthern-Shellbrook in 2011 and re-elected in 2016. He became party leader and premier in 2018 after winning the Saskatchewan Party race to replace Brad Wall. With Moe as leader, the government was re-elected in 2020.

Family: Married to his high school sweetheart, Krista. They have two adult children: Carter and Taryn.

Carla Beck, NDP

Age: 50. Born Oct. 15, 1973, in Weyburn, Sask.

Early years: Grew up with two brothers on a farm near Lang, Sask. Played baseball in her youth; her family was inducted into the Saskatchewan Baseball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Education: Earned a sociology degree in 1998 and a social work degree in 2004, both from the University of Regina.

Pre-politics: Worked as a registered social worker in Regina, including at a women’s shelter and at a halfway house for youth.

Politics: Elected as a trustee with Regina Public Schools in 2009. Elected as the NDP legislature member in Regina Lakeview in 2016 and again in 2020. Chosen as the party’s first female leader in 2022.

Family: Beck and husband Guy Marsden have three children: Hannah, Nolan and Maya.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2024.