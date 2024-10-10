Menu

Crime

1st-degree murder charge laid in Vancouver Downtown Eastside shooting

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 10, 2024 8:09 pm
1 min read
Vancouver police probe fatal Downtown Eastside shooting
WATCH: Vancouver police are investigating the early Thursday shooting death of a man in the Downtown Eastside. As Andrea Macpherson reports, officers are still trying to find a suspect in Vancouver's eighth homicide of the year. – Aug 29, 2024
Vancouver police say a man has been charged in a fatal shooting in August in the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Officers found Terry Bachtis, 43, at the intersection of East Cordova and Carrall streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 29. He died at the scene.

On Thursday, police said Felix Emond Moro, 28, had been charged with first-degree murder in the killing.

It was not immediately clear if the two men knew one another or what the motive was in the shooting.

Anyone with information who has not yet come forward is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.

