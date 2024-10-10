1st-degree murder charge laid in Vancouver Downtown Eastside shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police say a man has been charged in a fatal shooting in August in the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Officers found Terry Bachtis, 43, at the intersection of East Cordova and Carrall streets just before 3:30 a.m. on Aug. 29. He died at the scene.

On Thursday, police said Felix Emond Moro, 28, had been charged with first-degree murder in the killing.

It was not immediately clear if the two men knew one another or what the motive was in the shooting.

Anyone with information who has not yet come forward is asked to call the Vancouver Police Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.