Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

An early morning shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside left one man dead on Thursday.
Vancouver police found the victim at the intersection of East Cordova and Carrall streets just before 3:30 a.m.
He died at the scene.
Police have yet to make an arrest, and said it remained unclear if the victim and the killer knew one another.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.
‘Bright, positive person’: Colleagues identify East Vancouver homicide victim
Comments