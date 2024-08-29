Menu

Crime

Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Police probe fatal Downtown Eastside shooting
An early morning shooting on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside left one man dead on Thursday.
An early morning shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside left one man dead on Thursday.

Vancouver police found the victim at the intersection of East Cordova and Carrall streets just before 3:30 a.m.

He died at the scene.

Police have yet to make an arrest, and said it remained unclear if the victim and the killer knew one another.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.

‘Bright, positive person’: Colleagues identify East Vancouver homicide victim
