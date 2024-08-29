Man dead after shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

See more sharing options

An early morning shooting in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside left one man dead on Thursday.

Vancouver police found the victim at the intersection of East Cordova and Carrall streets just before 3:30 a.m.

He died at the scene.

Police have yet to make an arrest, and said it remained unclear if the victim and the killer knew one another.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vancouver police at 604-717-2500.