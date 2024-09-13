Lethbridge police charge man after woman attacked by home intruder while sleeping

Send this page to someone via email

A 28-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a disturbing home invasion in Lethbridge that saw a 27-year-old woman be attacked as she slept in her bed.

The attack occurred at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North.

“Investigation determined the male entered through an open ground floor window and once inside, obtained a weapon of opportunity that he used to bludgeon the victim before fleeing through the same window he used to gain entry,” the Lethbridge Police Service said in a news release issued Friday.

“The victim was transported by EMS to Chinook Regional Hospital and admitted with serious head injuries.”

Police dogs were used to help try to track down the suspect but officers were initially unable to find him.

“Following further investigation, surveillance video of the subject was obtained and he was subsequently identified by police,” the LPS said, adding that he was found on Wednesday and arrested.

In addition to being accused of attempted murder, Corbin John Maxwell, of Coaldale, Alta., is also charged with breaking into a house with intent.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

The LPS said Acting Insp. Pete Christos will address the media and answer questions about the case late Friday morning.