Crime

Woman, 27, seriously attacked in her sleep by stranger who broke in: Lethbridge police

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 10, 2024 5:51 pm
1 min read
A Lethbridge Police arm badge is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. View image in full screen
A Lethbridge police arm badge is pictured in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. David Rossiter / The Canadian Press
A woman was seriously injured when a stranger broke into her home overnight and attacked her as she slept, the Lethbridge Police Service said.

The violent assault happened early Tuesday morning. Lethbridge police were called around 3:30 a.m. to a home along the 200 block of Mayor Magrath Drive North.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was sleeping when a man broke into the home. The suspect assaulted the woman with a weapon — the type was not disclosed — and then fled through a window, police said.

The woman was treated by EMS and taken to the Chinook Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

Multiple police officers responded to the scene and a K9 police dog attempted to track down the suspect, but was unable to find them.

The victim does not know the suspect and at this time, Lethbridge police said the attack appears to be random.

Police are asking any homeowners in the area with video surveillance cameras to check their footage between midnight and 4 a.m. Tuesday for any activity.

Anyone who may have been driving in the area is also asked to check their dashcam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444 and reference file number 24017928.

