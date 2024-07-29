SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Summer brunch Shakshuka

By Their There Special to Global News
Posted July 29, 2024 1:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Summer brunch avocado benedict'
Cooking Together: Summer brunch avocado benedict
It's a classic that'll brighten up your Sunday brunch plans. A heavenly blend of in season tomatoes and poached eggs. Executive Chef Catherine Wong, with Their There, shows Jennifer Palma how to make Shakshouka on Cooking Together.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Their There Shakshuka Recipe

Serves: 3 – 4

¼ cup olive oil

2 cups onion – small dice

1 tablespoon garlic – minced

Pinch of Chili flakes

2 tablespoons ground cumin

1¼ cup vegetable stock

2 cans diced tomatoes (500ml can)

6 fresh roma tomatoes – blended

Dash of hot sauce

2 tablespoons Salt

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Place Roma tomatoes in a blender and blend until smooth.
On medium-high heat, sauté onions in olive oil until onions are translucent.
Reduce heat to low medium and add minced garlic, chili flakes, and ground cumin and sauté until garlic and spices are fragrant, approximately 2 minutes.
Add vegetable stock and deglaze the pan (scrape the caramelized bits on the bottom of the pot).
Add canned diced tomatoes, blended fresh Roma tomatoes, hot sauce, and salt and cook on medium-high heat.
Simmer for approximately 30 minutes. Tomatoes and onions should still have a bite to them.
Season with additional salt and hot sauce to taste.

Story continues below advertisement

GARNISH:

1 teaspoon (per serving) Plain full-fat Greek yogurt

1 teaspoon (per serving) Crumbled feta

Trending Now

Herb Salad (per serving): 8 leaves of Italian Parsley

5 sprigs Baby Dill

5 sprigs Chervil

8 leaves Cilantro

POACHED EGG:

3L water

3 tablespoons white vinegar

1 tablespoon salt

Bring water, white vinegar, and salt to simmer on high heat.
Once water is at a simmer, turn the temperature down to low-medium heat.
Swirl the pot of water with a spoon and add the egg to the poaching water.
For soft poached egg, cook for 4 minutes.
For medium poached egg, cook for 5 minutes.
For hard-poached egg, cook for 7 minutes
To assemble the dish, add a dollop of yogurt on top of the shakshouka
Sprinkle with crumbled feta
Top it with herb salad

More on Lifestyle

Sponsored content

AdChoices