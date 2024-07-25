Menu

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Features

Calgary camp for young entrepreneurs helps ‘empower the youth’

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted July 25, 2024 7:46 pm
1 min read
Calgary camp for young entrepreneurs helps ‘empower the youth’
WATCH: This week’s bringing a few important life lessons for some hardworking Calgary kids. As Gil Tucker shows us, they’re really getting down to business and having a lot of fun along the way.
This week’s bringing a few important life lessons for some hardworking Calgary kids.

They’re really getting down to business and having a lot of fun along the way.

Young entrepreneurs aged seven to 15 are learning the basics of business at the Mini Titans camp at the Cedarbrae Community Centre in southwest Calgary.

The kids at the camp get to make a product, such as candy kebabs or fridge magnets, and come up with marketing strategies for it.

“Our main goal in the camp is to empower the youth to build good moral character,” camp leader Mike Mammel said. “Honesty, discipline, resilience.”

The lessons the camp kids are learning will bring benefits far beyond the world of business.

“Failing is good,” Meghan Seipert, 13, said. “You learn from your mistakes.”

The young entrepreneurs will be selling their products between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Friday at the Cedarbrae Community Centre.

“One of the outcomes of the camp that we really notice is that kids are now going home and building stuff on their own time,” Mammel said, “rather than having screen time.”

