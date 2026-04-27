21st Troy Reeb internship winner announced: ‘An amazing opportunity’

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Education is a challenge, from the first class all the way through to convocation.

However, the struggles multiply when finances creep in.

For one Lethbridge Polytechnic student, a successful education required three part-time jobs and a whole lot of effort, but it’s all paying off.

Patience Omeruo, a second-year digital communications and media student, has been awarded the 2026 Troy Reeb Internship — the 21st since the award was created.

The internship is co-ordinated by Troy Reeb, an alumnus of Lethbridge College from 1988, plus an honorary degree recipient in 2019.

Reeb worked for Corus Entertainment, the parent company of Global News, where the internship recipient spends time over the summer to learn more about the various media careers.

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For Omeruo, a Nigerian, the internship could be a very positive experience as she begins her new journey.

“Because I’m new to Canada, I know media is different from my home country to here in Canada, so I just want to see what is available,” said Omeruo.

She will spend several days in Toronto this summer with Corus Radio teams and Global News reporters before heading to Ottawa to work alongside the Global News Ottawa bureau. In total, the internship will last 14 days.

1:01 Corus Entertainment executive to receive honorary degree from Lethbridge College

However, Omeruo didn’t just get handed the internship.

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She had to work for it by presenting a story pitch to Reeb and a committee.

“My story was ‘Studying and Surviving in Canada: The True Cost of being an International Student.’ It was basically talking about what we experience. It was more financial challenges, but beyond financial challenges, you have to manage study time, missing your family, that sort of thing.”

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She says her time studying in Canada was not a walk in the park and her experience is far from unique.

“From class to work to assignments, it can be exhausting. It’s not something that I want to do by choice, but I have to,” said Omeruo. “I find that when I speak to other international students, it’s the same experience that they have.”

That said, Omeruo says it was absolutely a good decision to come study at Lethbridge Polytechnic.

“When I first started the program, I practically knew nothing. I had no experience with the Adobe Suite and things like that, but I can say I’ve come a long way.”

She says those new skills, from video and audio editing to broadcast and marketing, are all thanks to her instructors and classmates.

“One of the things I’ve enjoyed about studying at this program here at Lethbridge Polytechnic is the small class size, hands-on learning. The instructors are always available — you can always go to them.”

While she may be on the cusp of graduating from her diploma program, her quest for knowledge is far from satisfied.

“When I had my interview with Troy, I said I wanted to learn. I wanted to see what was out there.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "When I had my interview with Troy, I said I wanted to learn. I wanted to see what was out there."

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She will be heading on the internship in June, but for now, she says she is just thankful it has all managed to come together how it has.

“I would like to say thank you to Troy and Corus for the opportunity — it’s an amazing opportunity and so many people who have gone on it have said so many good things about it.”