‘This means everything to me’: Lethbridge College announces recipient of Troy Reeb Internship

An Alberta student has won a prestigious internship and is heading to two of Canada’s largest media markets for an opportunity to hone his journalism skills.

Skylar Peters, a second-year Digital Communications and Media (DCM) student at Lethbridge College, is the recipient of this year’s Troy Reeb Internship.

Reeb, a 1988 broadcast journalism alumnus, is the executive vice-president of Broadcast Networks for Corus Entertainment. He has sponsored the annual internship for 14 years, which allows a DCM student to spend 10 days learning about the industry and getting hands-on experience.

“Skylar has all the ingredients of a great journalist in the making,” Reeb said. “He’s creative, mature, approachable and passionate about telling stories. We look forward to helping him kick-start his career with a major market internship at Global News.”

The paid internship will begin in Toronto, where Peters will spend time with the teams at Globalnews.ca, Global Toronto (TV) and Global News Radio 640 Toronto. He will have the opportunity to learn about Canada’s fastest-growing major news website, how round-the-clock news teams operate and how Global’s nationally televised The Morning Show is produced.

Then, Peters will travel to Ottawa where he’ll work with the Ottawa bureau of Global National on Parliament Hill.

“This internship means everything to me,” Peters said.

“Going to Toronto and experiencing the best-of-the-best in that Corus group with the Global News team, and then going to Ottawa and standing on Parliament Hill will be a chance for me to prove that I can handle my own in those scrums and be able to ask the tough questions.”

Reeb oversees Global Television, 44 speciality television stations, 39 radio stations and all of Corus’ online platforms and apps. He was honoured as Lethbridge College’s 2003 Distinguished Alumni recipient, and is set to receive an honorary degree at this year’s convocation ceremony.

Peters is from Brandon, Man. He has a passion for journalism and came to Lethbridge College after hearing about the program from college alumni who had gone on to work in Manitoba. He looks forward to working in journalism after graduation.

To apply for the internship, Peters wrote a two-part news story about social media influencers and the role they play in society, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of those who create their personas online.

“I’ll be really happy wherever I end up, as long as it’s in a storytelling role,” says Peters. “Whether it be for radio, television or writing, it makes me really happy to write stories that have an impact on people.”

Peters is the 14th Lethbridge College student to be chosen for the Troy Reeb Internship. Past winners include Global Edmonton’s Quinn Ohler, Dan Grummett of CTV Edmonton and CTV Winnipeg’s Gabrielle Marchand.