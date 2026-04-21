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Politics

N.W.T to follow Alberta in ditching clock changes, will adopt permanent daylight time

By Ken MacGillivray The Canadian Press
Posted April 21, 2026 1:26 pm
1 min read
Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson has announced the territory will permanently adopt daylight time, meaning residents will no longer be changing their clocks twice per year. View image in full screen
Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson has announced the territory will permanently adopt daylight time, meaning residents will no longer be changing their clocks twice per year. Courtesy: Government of Northwest Territories
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Northwest Territories Premier R.J. Simpson says the territory will follow Alberta’s lead and end twice-a-year clock changes.

Simpson says N.W.T residents have in the past supported the idea and doing it now with Alberta makes the most sense.

The Alberta government plans to table legislation later this week to adopt year-round daylight time, meaning Albertans won’t need their clocks to “spring forward” or “fall back” again.

A provincial referendum on the topic failed by a razor-thin margin just five years ago, but the government said British Columbia’s recent decision to make the switch means it’s time for Alberta to make the change as well.

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Simpson says for the N.W.T to follow suit will require the territory to work with other jurisdictions and industry to ensure a smooth transition and that work will get underway shortly.

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Alberta and the Northwest Territories share the same time zone, and Simpson had previously said the territory would only make the switch if Alberta did as well.

Click to play video: 'Alberta making daylight saving time permanent'
Alberta making daylight saving time permanent

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