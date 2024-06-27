Menu

Traffic

19-year-old killed in collision on Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary

By Cam Green Global News
Posted June 27, 2024 7:01 pm
1 min read
Calgary police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a car on the city's ring road on June 25, 2024. They temporarily closed the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail Northeast between Airport Trail and McKnight Boulevard. View image in full screen
A 19-year-old was killed after being struck by a car on the city's ring road on June 25, 2024. Kevin Billo/Global News
A 19-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Stoney Trail in Calgary on Tuesday.

At around 3:45 a.m., Calgary police were called for reports a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle on southbound Stoney Trail, between Airport Trail and McKnight Blvd. N.E.

Prior to the incident, police said they were notified by witnesses that two males were walking into traffic and trying to stop vehicles.

Police believe the 19-year-old pedestrian entered into the path of a 2010 Cadillac CTS4 travelling in the right lane, and was struck.

He was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since passed away.

The 25-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on scene, and is not facing any criminal charges. A second pedestrian, a 13-year-old boy, was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said speed, alcohol and drugs are not considered to be factors in the collision for the driver or two pedestrians.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

