Traffic

Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car on Calgary’s ring road

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted June 25, 2024 9:14 am
1 min read
Calgary police investigate after a pedestrian was hit by a car on the city's ring road on June 25, 2024. They temporarily closed the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail Northeast between Airport Trail and McKnight Boulevard. View image in full screen
Calgary police say a pedestrian was hit by a car on the city's ring road early Tuesday. They temporarily closed the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail Northeast between Airport Trail and McKnight Boulevard. Kevin Billo/Global News
A man who was hit by a car while walking on Calgary’s ring road early Tuesday was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS told Global News that paramedics were called to a crash scene in the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail Northeast at about 3:40 a.m.

Police are investigating what happened and have temporarily closed the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail Northeast between Airport Trail and McKnight Boulevard.

The EMS spokesperson said paramedics took the pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s or 30s, to Foothills Medical Centre with critical injuries.

