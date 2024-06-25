Pedestrian seriously hurt after being hit by car on Calgary’s ring road

Send this page to someone via email

A man who was hit by a car while walking on Calgary’s ring road early Tuesday was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Calgary EMS told Global News that paramedics were called to a crash scene in the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail Northeast at about 3:40 a.m.

Police are investigating what happened and have temporarily closed the southbound lanes of Stoney Trail Northeast between Airport Trail and McKnight Boulevard.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The EMS spokesperson said paramedics took the pedestrian, believed to be a man in his 20s or 30s, to Foothills Medical Centre with critical injuries.