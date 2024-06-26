Edmonton man run over near Rogers Place in critical condition: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition Wednesday after being run over by a driver in downtown Edmonton.

Police said patrol members responded around 1:40 p.m. to a collision between an SUV and a pedestrian outside of Rogers Place.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout told Global News a man was lying on the ground outside of the east parkade doors of the arena when he was run over by an SUV as it exited the building.

“The male, believed to be in his mid-30s, was treated and transported to hospital in critical condition,” she said in an email.

Voordenhout said the female driver of the SUV is currently being interviewed by members of the EPS Major Collision Investigations Section.

The section has taken over the investigation, police said.