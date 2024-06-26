Menu

Edmonton man run over near Rogers Place in critical condition: police

By Aaron Sousa Global News
Posted June 26, 2024 6:54 pm
1 min read
Edmonton police cruiser View image in full screen
A file photo of an Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Eric Beck / Global News
One person was taken to hospital in critical condition Wednesday after being run over by a driver in downtown Edmonton.

Police said patrol members responded around 1:40 p.m. to a collision between an SUV and a pedestrian outside of Rogers Place.

Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout told Global News a man was lying on the ground outside of the east parkade doors of the arena when he was run over by an SUV as it exited the building.

“The male, believed to be in his mid-30s, was treated and transported to hospital in critical condition,” she said in an email.

Voordenhout said the female driver of the SUV is currently being interviewed by members of the EPS Major Collision Investigations Section.

The section has taken over the investigation, police said.

