RCMP search for three missing children, believed to be with mother

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted June 17, 2024 9:53 pm
1 min read
RCMP search for three missing children, believed to be with mother - image View image in full screen
RCMP say three children, who had been reported missing and then found on the weekend, are now missing again and believed to be with their mother.

The boys’ names are Leon, 12, Christopher, 11, and Thomas, 9.

RCMP search for three missing children, believed to be with mother - image View image in full screen
Manitoba RCMP

On Sunday, at around 2 a.m. at the Boissevain Port of Entry, the three kids who had previously been reported missing from Durham, Ont., in December, were located with their mother and taken into care.

Their mom, Astrid Schiller was wanted on a warrant of child abduction issued by Durham Regional Police. But because the warrant was not extended into Manitoba, Schiller was released.

And then Monday morning, just before 1:30 a.m., police received a report that the children were no longer in care at a residence in Forrest, Manitoba, and were again missing.

Schiller is believed to be driving a white 2018 Mercedes GLC with a B.C licence plate SJ975W.

RCMP search for three missing children, believed to be with mother - image

Police are asking those with information to call 911, Blue Hills RCMP at 204-726-7522, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or secure tip online at http://www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

