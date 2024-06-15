B.C. Hockey League reveals new divisions for 2024-25 season

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. Hockey League will have a new look next season after having to suddenly absorb five teams from Alberta in late January.

On Friday, the league issued a release after its annual general meeting in late May, which saw division realignment and the election of a new chairperson for the board of governors.

Last season, and many before that, the league was split into two conferences: the Coastal Conference, which had nine teams, and the Interior Conference, which had eight.

For 2024-25 and beyond, the two conferences will remain intact, though each will now feature two divisions.

The Coastal West Division will feature Alberni Valley, Cowichan Valley, Nanaimo, Powell River and Victoria, with Chilliwack, Coquitlam, Langley, Surrey and Prince George making up the Coastal East Division.

The Interior West will be comprised of Penticton, Salmon Arm, Trail, Vernon and West Kelowna. The Interior East Division will feature one B.C. team, Cranbrook, and five from Alberta (Blackfalds, Brooks, Cranbrook, Okotoks, Sherwood Park and Spruce Grove).

Five teams will not make the playoffs; two from the Coastal Conference and three from the Interior Conference.

Taking over the chairperson role will be Rich Murphy, owner of the Trail Smoke Eaters.

The league said he was unanimously voted in after Penticton Vees owner Graham Fraser stepped down after six years in the position.

“I am honoured that the board of governors has elected me as the new Chair of the BCHL,” said Murphy, who purchased the Smoke Eaters in 2016.

“This is an incredible honour, not only for me, but for Trail – the smallest market in the league, but one that has had a profound and historical impact on Canadian hockey.

“I share the honour and joy of holding this important position with my team and with our community.”

The league also said the contracts of Commissioner Steven Cocker and Vice President of Hockey Operations Brad Lazarowich were extended.

The regular season will remain at 54 games.