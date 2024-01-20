5 teams from Alberta Junior Hockey League to join B.C. Hockey League

Send this page to someone via email

After years of speculation, talk of a possible merger involving junior hockey teams in B.C. and Alberta has finally come to fruition.

According to two social media posts, the Brooks Bandits, Spruce Grove Saints, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Blackfalds Bulldogs are leaving the Alberta Junior Hockey League for the B.C. Hockey League.

As I reported. We wait for an announcement. Today?… https://t.co/Z85vnWVmfj — Michael Menzies (@Menzies_4) January 20, 2024

Story continues below advertisement

Hearing the same. The @BCHockeyLeague and @TheAJHL teaming up to form a league has been rumoured off and on for more than a decade. https://t.co/jLHLh4Ghug — Steve Ewen (@SteveEwen) January 20, 2024

On Saturday morning, the BCHL confirmed the announcement.

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

The news means that the BCHL will grow from 17 teams to 22 while the AJHL will be reduced from 16 to 11.

“The British Columbia Hockey League has announced that it has come to terms with five Alberta-based teams to join the league for the 2024-25 season,” the league said on its website.

“The teams that have committed to terms include the Blackfalds Bulldogs, Brooks Bandits, Okotoks Oilers, Sherwood Park Crusaders and Spruce Grove Saints. Further information, such as league structure, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“There will be no further comment until more information is available.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last June, the BCHL left Hockey Canada, becoming an independent league. By doing so, the league has lost Hockey Canada privileges, such as its players competing on national teams.

However, the decision allowed the BCHL to do whatever it wanted, such as crossing provincial borders to attract players — something it couldn’t do under Hockey Canada rules.

“Leaving Hockey Canada was a long process, a difficult decision,” BCHL CEO Chris Hebb told Jay Janower of Global News on Saturday morning.

“We have no animosity towards the federation. But in order for us to grow, we needed to have our hands on the wheel. And now what we’re doing is something that I believe, across the country, that other leagues are watching.

“And they’re very interested in seeing exactly what it looks like to be independent of Hockey Canada.”

2:34 Going rogue: BCHL prepares for first season as an independent league

Hebb was also asked about speculation that those five teams would be leaving the AJHL for the BCHL.

Story continues below advertisement

“There may be some growth that’s associated with that, but, at the end of the day, we are a player-centric league,” Hebb said.

“What we want is our players to come and have a great experience in the BCHL, especially kids that can get college commitments out of their hockey skills and move on to be educated as a result of that.

“To me, there’s nothing above that in terms of what happens with Hockey Canada or doesn’t happen with Hockey Canada. We’re just trying to get these kids a great education through their hockey.”