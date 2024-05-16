‘Not going to stop’: Family of man missing from Halifax hospital appeal for help

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Nova Scotia man who went missing from a Halifax hospital is appealing to the public to help keep an eye out for him.

Steve Corkum, 48, was last seen Tuesday morning.

His sister, Natacha Provost, spoke to reporters Thursday as searchers combed train tracks, wooded areas and neighbourhoods in the city’s south end.

“People have been just pouring out such love and support over these days, and we’re tired. But we’re not going to stop,” she said.

Provost says her brother had a mental health event and was admitted to the hospital last Friday. On Tuesday morning at around 6 a.m., she says her brother walked out of the hospital and didn’t return.

“He wanted to get help. That’s what he was saying. But he also wanted to get some fresh air. And he likely just walked out to get some fresh air,” she said.

The family is asking everyone in the area to check their security camera footage, their backyards, sheds, and “anywhere in south end Halifax.”

“We are hopeful that he is still alive. We are praying anybody who has information who has a sighting, please look at his photo,” said Provost.

She says his slippers were found on Wednesday afternoon in the Dalhousie University area, prompting Halifax Ground Search and Rescue to look in the area until the evening but didn’t find anything.

Family and friends have also been scouring the area on foot for days.

Corkum is 5-foot-nine-inches tall, 190 pounds, with thinning dark hair and dark brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black stretchy pajama pants, a dark grey pullover with hood and a dark grey golf shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Halifax Regional Police at 902-490-5020.