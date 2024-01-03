Man sentenced to 5 years for pair of gruesome, random Vancouver stabbings

Send this page to someone via email

A man who randomly stabbed two people in Vancouver two years ago has been handed a five-year sentence.

Dennis Prasad, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault for the September 2022 attacks.

The first attack took place on Sept. 10, near Oppenheimer Park in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, and left the victim with “serious and life-altering” injuries, according to Vancouver police.

The 55-year-old victim, a volunteer in the neighbourhood, ultimately lost a kidney.

The next day, Prasad stabbed bicycle delivery worker Hamidullah Habibi multiple times as he was dropping food off in Chinatown.

Bystanders rushed to his aid and slowed the bleeding, but the injuries were so severe Habibi required surgery and 20 staples in his neck.

Prasad was arrested at the scene.

At his sentencing hearing, the court heard Prasad had no criminal record in Canada, but the dual U.S. citizen has prior convictions in the Nevada and Washington state, including assault with a firearm and carjacking.

The court also heard Prasad was under the influence of crystal methamphatime and experiencing psychosis.

When the judge asked if he had anything to say, Prasad told the court: “I think the Crown was slightly mistaken in saying I wasn’t really remorseful.”

Following a joint submission from Crown prosecutors and defence lawyers, the judge sentenced to Prasad to five years.

With credit for time served, he will spend just over three more