Man charged in random Vancouver stabbing that left victim with ‘life-altering’ injuries

A suspect has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, earlier this month.

Vancouver police said a man was walking alone when he was stabbed by a stranger near Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park.

Investigators announced on Wednesday that 43-year-old Dennis Prasad has been charged with aggravated assault.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, was attacked on Sept. 10, near East Cordova Street and Jackson Avenue.

After the victim was attacked, he was able to call 911 for help.

The victim suffered “serious and life-altering” injuries as a result of the stabbing according to Vancouver police.

VPD’s major crime section conducted the investigation and officials said after collecting additional evidence, their recommended charges put forth to the BC Prosecution Service were approved.

Prasad remains in custody at this time, according to the VPD.