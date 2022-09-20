Menu

Crime

Man accused of pulling loaded gun on Vancouver homeless man facing charges

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 6:15 pm
Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, where city workers started efforts to clear the encampment on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, where city workers started efforts to clear the encampment on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police say they have arrested a man who threatened a homeless resident of the Hastings Street encampment with a loaded gun on Saturday.

Officers were called to an altercation behind the Carnegie Centre early Saturday morning to reports of an altercation between two men, police said in a Tuesday media release.

Read more: Five arrested, weapon stash discovered at East Hastings Street encampment

The victim was unharmed, and police captured the suspect about a block away.

“People without homes are already far more likely to become victims of violent crime than those who have stable housing, and those risks increase for people living in and around encampments,” Sgt. Steve Addison said.

“This incident underscores the dangers facing vulnerable people – especially those living on the streets in the Downtown Eastside.”

Read more: ‘Good progress’: Vancouver mayor on contentious efforts to remove Hastings Street tents

Police said Luis Alfredo Gaitan-Tijeniro, 33, has been charged with assault, possession of a weapon, uttering threats, unauthorized possession of a loaded firearm and use of a firearm in the commission of an offence.

Police said they had recorded a 45 per cent increase in serious assaults and assaults with weapons in the DTES encampment between July 1 and Aug. 31 over the same period last year.

