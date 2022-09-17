Five arrested, weapon stash discovered at East Hastings Street encampment

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have arrested five people and seized a number of dangerous weapons officers found inside of a tent at an encampment, Thursday evening.

Officers seized a sawed-off shotgun, two replica pistols, ammunition, two cans of bear mace, and various axes, swords, knives, batons and bats.

Vancouver police said officers arrested four people after discovering a weapon cache in a tent near East Hastings Street. VPD

The encampment, which is located near Main and East Hastings streets, was inspected after police received information that illicit drugs and weapons were stored there.

“We continue to see an increase in weapons and violence within the encampment,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

“Not only does this pose safety risks for the community, but now we are also hearing concerns from businesses owners on the Downtown Eastside who have lost staff because they fear coming to work.”

No word from police on charges but officials said the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second recent incident of weapons being found by police in the area inside of a tent.

In the end of August, Vancouver police arrested four people at an encampment on East Hastings Street, after two guns were found inside a tent.

