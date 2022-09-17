Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Five arrested, weapon stash discovered at East Hastings Street encampment

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 17, 2022 5:49 pm
Vancouver police said officers arrested four people after discovering a weapon cache in a tent near East Hastings Street.
Vancouver police said officers arrested four people after discovering a weapon cache in a tent near East Hastings Street. VPD

Vancouver police have arrested five people and seized a number of dangerous weapons officers found inside of a tent at an encampment, Thursday evening.

Officers seized a sawed-off shotgun, two replica pistols, ammunition, two cans of bear mace, and various axes, swords, knives, batons and bats.

Vancouver police said officers arrested four people after discovering a weapon cache in a tent near East Hastings Street.
Vancouver police said officers arrested four people after discovering a weapon cache in a tent near East Hastings Street. VPD

Read more: Vancouver police arrest 4 after guns found in tent in Hastings Street encampment

Story continues below advertisement

The encampment, which is located near Main and East Hastings streets, was inspected after police received information that illicit drugs and weapons were stored there.

“We continue to see an increase in weapons and violence within the encampment,” said Const. Tania Visintin.

“Not only does this pose safety risks for the community, but now we are also hearing concerns from businesses owners on the Downtown Eastside who have lost staff because they fear coming to work.”

No word from police on charges but officials said the investigation is ongoing.

Read more: ‘Where are we supposed to go?’ Downtown Eastside rally opposes tent city eviction

This is the second recent incident of weapons being found by police in the area inside of a tent.

In the end of August, Vancouver police arrested four people at an encampment on East Hastings Street, after two guns were found inside a tent.

Click to play video: 'Video captures aftermath of unprovoked stabbing on food delivery worker in Downtown Vancouver' Video captures aftermath of unprovoked stabbing on food delivery worker in Downtown Vancouver
Advertisement
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver tagvancouver police tagVPD tagDowntown Eastside tagVancouver Police Department tagDTES tagDowntown Vancouver tagencampment weapons tagVancouver encampment tagVancouver weapons seized tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers