Crime

Kidnapper wanted Canada-wide after vanishing before sentencing: Vancouver police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 2, 2022 5:14 pm
Police are looking for admitted kidnapper Arjun Singh Purewal, who is wanted Canada-wide for violating his release conditions. View image in full screen
Police are looking for admitted kidnapper Arjun Singh Purewal, who is wanted Canada-wide for violating his release conditions. Vancouver police / Coquitlam RCMP

Vancouver police are searching for an admitted kidnapper who disappeared ahead of an upcoming sentencing hearing.

Arjun Singh Purewal, 25, pleaded guilty along with co-accused Ashley Smith and Michael Husain to kidnapping someone at gunpoint in Richmond last fall.

Read more: Suspect in 2021 shooting in Whalley wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Police say Purewal had been released from custody on conditions, and was due back in court for sentencing last month.

He’s now wanted Canada-wide for breaching those conditions, and police say he is dangerous and poses a public safety risk.

Click to play video: 'Wanted by police: New details on man found dead in Vancouver unit where Noelle O’Soup’s body found' Wanted by police: New details on man found dead in Vancouver unit where Noelle O’Soup’s body found
Wanted by police: New details on man found dead in Vancouver unit where Noelle O’Soup’s body found – Aug 25, 2022

Police have not specified what conditions Purewal was wanted for breaching.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, Coquitlam RCMP said BC Corrections had notified it the day prior that Purewal was breaching his release conditions.

Read more: Vancouver police search apartment at Burnaby border, arrest man on Canada-wide warrant

He was last seen in the area of Kebet Way and Coast Meridian Road in Port Coquitlam, according to Mounties.

Purewal is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.

