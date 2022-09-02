Kidnapper wanted Canada-wide after vanishing before sentencing: Vancouver police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Vancouver police are searching for an admitted kidnapper who disappeared ahead of an upcoming sentencing hearing.

Arjun Singh Purewal, 25, pleaded guilty along with co-accused Ashley Smith and Michael Husain to kidnapping someone at gunpoint in Richmond last fall.

Police say Purewal had been released from custody on conditions, and was due back in court for sentencing last month.

He’s now wanted Canada-wide for breaching those conditions, and police say he is dangerous and poses a public safety risk.

3:43 Wanted by police: New details on man found dead in Vancouver unit where Noelle O’Soup’s body found Wanted by police: New details on man found dead in Vancouver unit where Noelle O’Soup’s body found – Aug 25, 2022

Police have not specified what conditions Purewal was wanted for breaching.

Story continues below advertisement

On Saturday, Coquitlam RCMP said BC Corrections had notified it the day prior that Purewal was breaching his release conditions.

He was last seen in the area of Kebet Way and Coast Meridian Road in Port Coquitlam, according to Mounties.

Purewal is described as five-feet-nine-inches tall and 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.