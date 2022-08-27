Vancouver police investigating possible hate crime assault

Send this page to someone via email

A shocking and violent security camera video has been released by Vancouver police investigators in hopes to identify suspects.

In the video, three men are seen attacking a man as he leaves a store, quickly swarming the victim with punches and kicks, while two women watch from a short distance.

After the attack, the men and women were seen leaving together, leaving the victim injured on the side of the road.

“This is another disturbing assault that appears to have occurred without provocation,” said Const. Tania Visintin, who is with the Vancouver Police Department.

“We believe this incident may have been motivated by hate, and we’re asking anyone who recognizes the people in this video to contact our investigators.”

Police said the attack took place outside of a convenience store near Commercial Drive and 10 Ave. in the early hours of July 31.

“Shortly after midnight, a 42-year-old man stopped off to buy a slurpee after celebrating Pride Week events downtown,” Visintin said.

“There was a brief verbal confrontation between the man and another person who was waiting in line, and when the victim left the store he was jumped by three men.”

Vancouver police said investigators are looking at the assault as a possible hate crime.

Police say the suspects are three men who appear to be in their 20s.

One man was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants, with back shoes that had orange markings.

The two other men were wearing white t-shirts and dark shorts, with white shoes.

Anyone with possible information regarding the assault or the suspects is being asked to contact Vancouver police at 604-7179209.

