Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Vernon man arrested at Justice Park following alleged assault, threats

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 5:47 pm
File photo.
File photo. Vernon RCMP

Vernon’s Justice Park was the scene of an alleged Thursday night assault that resulted in one arrest.

A man alleged to be in possession of a weapon assaulted and threatened another person on Aug. 25, shortly after 10:30 p.m., along the 3000 block of 27th St., say Vernon RCMP.

Multiple frontline officers responded to the location and quickly located and arrested the suspect, said Const. Chris Terleski.

https://globalnews.ca/news/9079582/vernon-rcmp-stolen-truck-spike-belt/

“Officers seized two weapons from the man during a search subsequent to his arrest, which is a violation of his court-imposed conditions to not have any in his possession.”

Trending Stories

Brandon Allen Oppenheimer, 37, of Vernon has been charged with several Criminal Code offences, including assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and six counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say he remains in custody and was expected to appear in court on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting' Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting
Vernon RCMP investigating targeted fatal shooting – Jun 4, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagRCMP tagOkanagan tagVernon tagNorth Okanagan tagBC Interior tagsouthern interior tagCriminal Code tagVernon assault tagBrandon Allen Oppenheimer tagjustice park tagVernon justice park tagvernon justice park assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers