Vernon man arrested at Justice Park following alleged assault, threats

Vernon’s Justice Park was the scene of an alleged Thursday night assault that resulted in one arrest.

A man alleged to be in possession of a weapon assaulted and threatened another person on Aug. 25, shortly after 10:30 p.m., along the 3000 block of 27th St., say Vernon RCMP.

Multiple frontline officers responded to the location and quickly located and arrested the suspect, said Const. Chris Terleski.

“Officers seized two weapons from the man during a search subsequent to his arrest, which is a violation of his court-imposed conditions to not have any in his possession.”

Brandon Allen Oppenheimer, 37, of Vernon has been charged with several Criminal Code offences, including assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and six counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Police say he remains in custody and was expected to appear in court on Friday.

