Vernon Mounties use spike belt to apprehend accused Abbotsford vehicle thief

A man from Abbotsford, B.C., accused of stealing a pickup truck was unable to evade Vernon Mounties after driving over a spike belt and crashing into another vehicle.

RCMP were alerted to the theft of a truck and trailer from a residential worksite in the 8500-block of Okanagan Landing Road at around 3:30 p.m. Monday. In short order, officers located the vehicle and set up a spike belt, Const. Chris Terleski said in a press release.

“Once the vehicle drove over the device, officers attempted to stop the vehicle which sped up and began driving aggressively through traffic. In the interest of public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle,” Terleski said.

“Shortly after, the stolen truck was later involved in a collision with another vehicle on 27 Street near the intersection of 48th Avenue. After abandoning the stolen truck, the driver attempted to steal another vehicle but was unsuccessful.”

Terleski said police converged on the area and with the assistance of witnesses, located the suspect who, after briefly resisting, was arrested.

“The dangerous attempt to avoid apprehension by this individual took place in a highly populated area of the city and put the public at risk,” Terleski said.

“We want to thank the public for their assistance. The information they provided helped our officers co-ordinate their response and led to the apprehension of the suspect and the safe conclusion of this incident with no one being injured.”

The 39-year old Abbotsford man remains in custody and faces a number of potential charges under the Criminal Code and Motor Vehicle Act. He is expected to appear in court later in the day.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking anyone who witnessed the event or has dashcam footage to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250- 545-7171 and quote police file 2022-14985.

