Vancouver police arrest 4 after guns found in tent in Hastings Street encampment

Vancouver police said they were recommending “multiple charges” against four men after officers seized two guns from a tent in an encampment in the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Police, including the department’s Emergency Response Team, descended on the tent near Hastings and Carrall streets around 8 a.m. on Sunday on a tip that guns and drugs were being stored inside.

The seized weapons included a loaded shotgun, according to police. Police suspect the guns were being used “for protection and to intimidate other people in the encampment.”

The suspects include a 40-year-old from Vancouver, a 23-year-old from Burnaby and two men in their 20s from Surrey. All four are due in court in October.

The homeless encampment on the 100 block of Hastings Street has become a growing flashpoint since the city’s fire chief ordered it to clear out over fire and life safety risks in late July.

City of Vancouver staff began a “decampment” initiative on Aug. 9, which appears to have stalled.

People sheltering on the street, homeless advocates and BC Housing all say there are not enough units available to accommodate everyone currently living in the encampment.

