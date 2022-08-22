Menu

Crime

Vancouver police arrest 4 after guns found in tent in Hastings Street encampment

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 22, 2022 4:17 pm
Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street, Vancouver, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Tents line the sidewalk on East Hastings Street, Vancouver, on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver police said they were recommending “multiple charges” against four men after officers seized two guns from a tent in an encampment in the city’s Downtown Eastside.

Police, including the department’s Emergency Response Team, descended on the tent near Hastings and Carrall streets around 8 a.m. on Sunday on a tip that guns and drugs were being stored inside.

Read more: ‘Where are we supposed to go?’ Downtown Eastside rally opposes tent city eviction

The seized weapons included a loaded shotgun, according to police. Police suspect the guns were being used “for protection and to intimidate other people in the encampment.”

Click to play video: '‘Cycle of displacement’: Homeless advocates condemn Hastings Street decampment' ‘Cycle of displacement’: Homeless advocates condemn Hastings Street decampment
‘Cycle of displacement’: Homeless advocates condemn Hastings Street decampment

The suspects include a 40-year-old from Vancouver, a 23-year-old from Burnaby and two men in their 20s from Surrey. All four are due in court in October.

Story continues below advertisement

The homeless encampment on the 100 block of Hastings Street has become a growing flashpoint since the city’s fire chief ordered it to clear out over fire and life safety risks in late July.

Read more: 3-building fire in downtown Vancouver displaces 59 people

City of Vancouver staff began a “decampment” initiative on Aug. 9, which appears to have stalled.

People sheltering on the street, homeless advocates and BC Housing all say there are not enough units available to accommodate everyone currently living in the encampment.

Click to play video: 'Chaos as City of Vancouver staff move in on East Hastings tent and structures' Chaos as City of Vancouver staff move in on East Hastings tent and structures
Chaos as City of Vancouver staff move in on East Hastings tent and structures – Aug 9, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
