Kelowna tech company develops cutting-edge software to stop online child sexual exploitation.

It’s the first-of-its-kind software that is getting world-wide attention and it’s being developed right here in the Okanagan. A Kelowna company has created a program designed to stop an alarming and growing trend, online child exploitation. With today being “safer internet day”, the company thought it would be fitting to release details of the program which could be a game-changer in protecting children from online predators. Klaudia Van Emmerik reports.