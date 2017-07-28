COMMENTARY: Justin Trudeau values coolness over competence, Rolling Stone cover reminds us

From his Niagara Falls interview on Live with Kelly and Ryan to this week’s cover story in Rolling Stone, Justin Trudeau’s media presence looks more like that of a washed-up actor plotting a comeback than of a world leader.

The Rolling Stone cover teased the magazine’s predominantly American audience with the question “Why can’t he be our president?”

Those of us anticipating an in-depth analysis of the presidency’s eligibility requirements as set out by Article II of the United States Constitution were instead met with a 6,800-word Trudeaupian love letter anatomizing the prime minister’s socks, wavy hair, and even the timbre of his voice.

No politician would turn down positive press, so I don’t fault Trudeau and his team for the tone of the article. I do, however, take issue with Trudeau’s pattern of seizing only the media opportunities seemingly guaranteed to be free of criticism.

The interviews for the Rolling Stone article, entitled “Justin Trudeau: The North Star” were conducted in multiple locations over several months, so the piece wasn’t the product of a phone call squeezed between summits and trade negotiations.

Author Stephen Rodrick appears to have had a level of access for which most Canadian journalists would kill. This isn’t a one-off, either.

The Rolling Stone piece was published the same week as an appearance by Trudeau on West Wing Weekly, an American podcast co-hosted by former West Wing star Joshua Malina.

In that interview, Trudeau said the political drama “coloured (his) approach” to being the prime minister. He even admitted that his debate prep involved watching West Wing episodes on YouTube. One man’s procrastination is another’s governing, I suppose.

It’s entirely possible these remarks were Trudeau’s attempt at flattery, but I haven’t seen evidence of any deeper influence in his premiership, which so far is as heavy on style as it is light on substance.

This article is the latest in Trudeau’s pursuit of a reputation of coolness rather than competence. He seems to revel in his status as a folk hero to American liberals, despite his primary obligation being to Canada.

Canadians suffer under this strategy, as they rarely get to see him engage with the press or public in a way that will see him challenged.

In the 20 months since Trudeau became prime minister, I have requested multiple interviews with him. Some of these requests have been met with radio silence — not even the courtesy of a reply. When his office has responded, the answer has always been no.

As a conservative talk show host critical of many of the Trudeau’s policies, I do understand his aversion to my show. Though it’s worth noting that my audience spans the political spectrum, as do my guests.

Take Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, for example, a Liberal politician who has come on my show myriad times, as have several members of her cabinet. The interviews have been challenging, but also cordial and civil.

A true leader shouldn’t be afraid to stand by their work and engage with critics.

I can’t find any record of Trudeau, as prime minister, having any dialogue with conservative interviewers, in fact. If the Prime Minister’s Office cites time constraints in turning down interview requests I’d be interested in seeing the tally of hours spent with Rolling Stone‘s Rodrick.

In fairness to Trudeau, I did interview him once before he was prime minister, in early 2015. He answered the majority of my questions without issue, but did stumble – according to a number of conservative and liberal commentators – when asked to articulate his position on military issues.

The interview may not have been as fun as his glitzy American ones – there was no talk of socks or anything like that, as is apparently now the protocol – but it was far more illuminating.

When Trudeau embarked upon his cross-country tour in January, I assumed a robust press tour would accompany the public town hall meetings.

But once again, there was no room in the schedule for an interview on my show. Though he did call into local music stations to request Tragically Hip songs and tell the giddy announcers he was “just here to say hi to people.”

There may be political value in these stunts, but they are shallow and vapid from a person more focused on likability than leadership.

Rodrick tells a story in the Rolling Stone article of Trudeau high-fiving reporters before issuing a glowing platitude about how “the back and forth between the press and government is essential to any good democracy.”

If Trudeau truly believed that, he’d open himself up to less predictable and fawning interviews. Until then, us conservative broadcasters remain, in the words of Bob Dylan, “like a complete unknown, like a rolling stone” to the prime minister.

Andrew Lawton is host of The Andrew Lawton Show on AM980 London and a commentator for Global News.