Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets baby Justin-Trudeau at Calgary stampede

While attending the Calgary Stampede, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met the baby who shares his name.

Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal was born on May 4 at approximately 6:10 p.m to Syrian parents who had recently come to Canada as refugees.

While Syrian children are normally named after their grandparents, the couple wanted their baby’s name to represent the country that accepted them.

At the time, Justin-Trudeau Adam Bilal’s mother said they were grateful to the prime minister for bringing so many Syrian refugees to Canada.

The prime minister’s personal photographer Adam Scotti captured the meeting on Saturday afternoon, during the Prime Minister’s excursion to the Calgary Stampede.

According to HuffPost, the Bilals are not the only Syrian refugee family to name their baby after Justin Trudeau. It’s common Arabic culture, said HuffPost, to name a child after a “person of good character.”

Over 40,000 Syrian refugees have been resettled in Canada — the commitment to bringing them to Canada was one of Trudeau’s first actions after winning the federal election. In December 2015, the prime minister welcomed the first swath of Syrian refugees in person at the Toronto airport. He was also joined by Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and Toronto Mayor John Tory.