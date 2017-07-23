Canada
July 23, 2017 3:58 pm
Updated: July 23, 2017 4:09 pm

In Photos: Justin Trudeau celebrates 10th anniversary of Toronto Hindu temple

Jessica Vomiero

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory, left, visit the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Mark Blinch/Canadian Press
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent Sunday celebrating the 10th anniversary of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at a Toronto-based temple.

He was joined by Mayor John Tory and former Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup, the current Indian ambassador to Canada.

According to the Hindustan Times, Trudeau participated in the traditional rituals of the temple while wearing a blue Indian kurta and a flower garland around his neck.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Mark Blinch/Canadian Press

BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha) is an international religious and civic organization within the Swaminarayan branch of Hinduism.

The celebration marked the tenth anniversary of the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, located on Claireville Drive in Toronto.

A day before the festivities, head guru and president of BAPS Mahant Swami Maharaj received the key to the city, presented to him by Tory.

The prime minister’s presence spoke volumes to the temple community, reports the CBC. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was also in attendance when the temple opened on July 22, 2007.

Indian news outlet Firstpost reported that Trudeau commended the location as a testament to Canada’s diversity.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people as he visits the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

Mark Blinch/Canadian Press

“How remarkable and fitting it is that when visitors come to Canada through our largest airport, Pearson International, one of the first Canadian sights people see off Highway 427 is this mandir,” Trudeau noted in his address.

“I, for one, could not be more proud.”

SCROLL THROUGH THE GALLERY FOR MORE PHOTOS OF THE EVENT

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets attendees at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont. on, Saturday, July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau

A young girl awaits the arrival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before he visits the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets attendees at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau

People await the arrival of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before he visits the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets people at a Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, centre, arrives at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple on July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau, John Tory

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory, right, visit the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Toronto Mayor John Tory, left, visit the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Hindu temple in Mississauga, Ont., on July 22, 2017.

