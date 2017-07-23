In Photos: Justin Trudeau celebrates 10th anniversary of Toronto Hindu temple

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent Sunday celebrating the 10th anniversary of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir at a Toronto-based temple.

He was joined by Mayor John Tory and former Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Vikas Swarup, the current Indian ambassador to Canada.

According to the Hindustan Times, Trudeau participated in the traditional rituals of the temple while wearing a blue Indian kurta and a flower garland around his neck.

BAPS (Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Sanstha) is an international religious and civic organization within the Swaminarayan branch of Hinduism.

The celebration marked the tenth anniversary of the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, located on Claireville Drive in Toronto.

A day before the festivities, head guru and president of BAPS Mahant Swami Maharaj received the key to the city, presented to him by Tory.

The prime minister’s presence spoke volumes to the temple community, reports the CBC. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper was also in attendance when the temple opened on July 22, 2007.

Indian news outlet Firstpost reported that Trudeau commended the location as a testament to Canada’s diversity.

“How remarkable and fitting it is that when visitors come to Canada through our largest airport, Pearson International, one of the first Canadian sights people see off Highway 427 is this mandir,” Trudeau noted in his address.

“I, for one, could not be more proud.”

