On the cover of the Rolling Stone: ‘Why can’t Justin Trudeau be our president?’

The Rolling Stone reporter goes on at length comparing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s policies with those of U.S. President Donald Trump, asking finally: Are we in Narnia?

The contrasts between Trudeau and Trump are painted starkly in this glowing feature of the prime minister; the leaders stand at opposite ends of the spectrum on international environmental agreements, welcoming immigrants and refugees, and a woman’s right to choose, and whereas Trump’s relations with Russia are in constant question, Trudeau’s pick for foreign minister makes his significantly more clear.

WATCH: Trudeau tried to convince Trump the merits of fighting climate change

As to which leader the Rolling Stone prefers, that’s made clear on the cover, where the biggest headline reads, “Justin Trudeau: Why can’t he be our president?”

Despite Trudeau’s differences with Trump, he’s yet to take the bait when reporters ask exactly what he thinks of the Republican president.

The prime minister is quoted telling reporter Stephen Rodrick that although he “disagree[s] with Trump on a whole bunch” of issues, the leaders “also have a constructive working relationship.”

And in the spirit of that relationship, Trudeau tempers his reactions.

“Me going out of my way to insult the guy or overreact or jump at everything he says [that] we might disagree with is not having a constructive relationship,” he told the magazine.

Trudeau follows in the footsteps of former U.S. presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama among the world leaders who have previously fronted the venerable pop-culture magazine.

WATCH: Trump praises Trudeau, says, ‘Justin is doing a spectacular job’

— With a file from The Canadian Press