Emmy Awards 2017 nominees: ‘SNL,’ ‘Late Show’ among contenders

TV’s golden night is almost upon us.

Shemar Moore, from Global’s upcoming drama S.W.A.T., presented the nominees alongside Veep star Anna Chlumsky at the livestreamed event from Los Angeles.

Saturday Night Live, powered by madcap skits skewering the Trump administration, earned 22 Emmy Award nominations, including bids for Alec Baldwin’s florid portrayal of the president and Melissa McCarthy’s manic, gender-busting take on press secretary Sean Spicer.

The long-running NBC variety show tied with HBO’s sci-fi drama Westworld, which also earned 22 bids on Thursday, to jointly top the field for the 69th Primetime Emmys to be presented in September.

Breakout drama This is Us received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since The Good Wife in 2011. NBC’s intricately told story of an extended family, a hit with viewers and critics, also earned bids for Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, who are competing with each other in the best actor category.

Veep, the most-nominated comedy, has a chance for its third consecutive best comedy series and gives star Julia Louis-Dreyfus the chance to build on her record of most wins for a lead comedy actress. She has five for Veep and one for New Adventures of Old Christine.

Emmy voters showed their willingness to recognize new comic voices as well as diversity. Donald Glover’s freshman Atlanta earned a best comedy bid, as did Master of None, starring Aziz Ansari, and black-ish.

HBO’s Game of Thrones, which dominated last year’s Emmys with 23 nods and 12 trophies, including its second consecutive best drama award, fell outside the eligibility window for Emmy consideration this year. Orphan Black isn’t in the running for the same reason, depriving star Tatiana Maslany of the chance to repeat as best-drama actress.

Toronto native Samantha Bee and Quebec’s Jean-Marc Vallee are among this year’s Canadian Emmy Award nominees.

Vallee has a nomination for directing HBO’s Big Little Lies, which got a total of 16 nods.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and the show’s recent “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner” special were nominated for several awards.

The late-night series is up for best variety talk series, best writing for a variety series and best interactive program for its web content.

Bee’s “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner” is in contention for several awards in variety-special categories, including best special, best directing, best writing and best production design.

Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show scored six nominations overall, including recognition in the writing and directing categories for The Late Show and three for his Showtime special.

The Emmys are scheduled to air Sept. 17 on CBS, with Colbert as host.

Here are the 2017 nominees in the major acting and TV show categories.

Drama series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Comedy series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Lead actor, drama series

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Lead actress, drama series

Keri Russell, The Americans

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead actor, comedy series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Lead actress, comedy series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Supporting actor, drama series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Crown

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, West World

Supporting actress, drama series

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Supporting actor, comedy series

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Variety talk series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Jimmy Kimmel Live (

Real Time With Bill Maher

Variety sketch series

Billy on the Street,

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Animated series

Archer

Bob’s Burgers

Elena and the Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First)

The Simpsons

South Park

Guest actor, comedy series

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep

Guest actress, comedy series

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastophe

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Guest actor, drama series

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Guest actress, drama series

Alison Wright, The Americans

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Shannon Purse, Stranger Things

Writing, variety or comedy special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday Night Live

Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017

Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Louis CK 2017

Sarah Silverman: A Speck Of Dust

Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale

Reality competition series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Reality host(s)

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, Martha & Snoop’s Pot luck Dinner Party

Gordon Ramsay, Masterchef Jr.

Alec Baldwin, Match Game

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

W. Kamu Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Limited series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

Genius

The Night Of

TV movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard of Lies

Lead actor, limited series or movie

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

John Turturro, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Lead actress, limited series or movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Supporting actor, limited series or movie

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Supporting actress, limited series or movie

Regina King, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Original Music and Lyrics

When Will Josh And His Friend Leave Me Alone?, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Jing-A-Ling-A-Ling, Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special

The Ballad of Claus Jorstad, Jimmy Kimmel Live

The Last Christmas, Saturday Night Live

The Letter to the Free, 13th

Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades!, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Informational series or special

Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown

Inside the Actor’s Studio

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath

StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson

Vice

Documentary film

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds,

LA 92

O.J.: Made in America

American Experience: Oklahoma City

The White Helmets

—With files from the Associated Press