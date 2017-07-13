Emmy Awards 2017 nominees: ‘SNL,’ ‘Late Show’ among contenders
TV’s golden night is almost upon us.
Shemar Moore, from Global’s upcoming drama S.W.A.T., presented the nominees alongside Veep star Anna Chlumsky at the livestreamed event from Los Angeles.
Saturday Night Live, powered by madcap skits skewering the Trump administration, earned 22 Emmy Award nominations, including bids for Alec Baldwin’s florid portrayal of the president and Melissa McCarthy’s manic, gender-busting take on press secretary Sean Spicer.
The long-running NBC variety show tied with HBO’s sci-fi drama Westworld, which also earned 22 bids on Thursday, to jointly top the field for the 69th Primetime Emmys to be presented in September.
Breakout drama This is Us received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since The Good Wife in 2011. NBC’s intricately told story of an extended family, a hit with viewers and critics, also earned bids for Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, who are competing with each other in the best actor category.
Veep, the most-nominated comedy, has a chance for its third consecutive best comedy series and gives star Julia Louis-Dreyfus the chance to build on her record of most wins for a lead comedy actress. She has five for Veep and one for New Adventures of Old Christine.
Emmy voters showed their willingness to recognize new comic voices as well as diversity. Donald Glover’s freshman Atlanta earned a best comedy bid, as did Master of None, starring Aziz Ansari, and black-ish.
HBO’s Game of Thrones, which dominated last year’s Emmys with 23 nods and 12 trophies, including its second consecutive best drama award, fell outside the eligibility window for Emmy consideration this year. Orphan Black isn’t in the running for the same reason, depriving star Tatiana Maslany of the chance to repeat as best-drama actress.
Toronto native Samantha Bee and Quebec’s Jean-Marc Vallee are among this year’s Canadian Emmy Award nominees.
Vallee has a nomination for directing HBO’s Big Little Lies, which got a total of 16 nods.
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and the show’s recent “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner” special were nominated for several awards.
The late-night series is up for best variety talk series, best writing for a variety series and best interactive program for its web content.
Bee’s “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner” is in contention for several awards in variety-special categories, including best special, best directing, best writing and best production design.
Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show scored six nominations overall, including recognition in the writing and directing categories for The Late Show and three for his Showtime special.
The Emmys are scheduled to air Sept. 17 on CBS, with Colbert as host.
Here are the 2017 nominees in the major acting and TV show categories.
Drama series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Comedy series
Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep
Lead actor, drama series
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Lead actress, drama series
Keri Russell, The Americans
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Lead actor, comedy series
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Lead actress, comedy series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Supporting actor, drama series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
John Lithgow, The Crown
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, West World
Supporting actress, drama series
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Supporting actor, comedy series
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep
Variety talk series
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live (
Real Time With Bill Maher
Variety sketch series
Billy on the Street,
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show
Animated series
Archer
Bob’s Burgers
Elena and the Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First)
The Simpsons
South Park
Guest actor, comedy series
Riz Ahmed, Girls
Matthew Rhys, Girls
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie, Veep
Guest actress, comedy series
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Carrie Fisher, Catastophe
Becky Ann Baker, Girls
Angela Bassett, Master of None
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
Guest actor, drama series
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
BD Wong, Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Denis O’Hare, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Guest actress, drama series
Alison Wright, The Americans
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Shannon Purse, Stranger Things
Writing, variety or comedy special
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live
Variety Special
Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017
Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Louis CK 2017
Sarah Silverman: A Speck Of Dust
Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale
Reality competition series
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Reality host(s)
Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, Martha & Snoop’s Pot luck Dinner Party
Gordon Ramsay, Masterchef Jr.
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
W. Kamu Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Limited series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of
TV movie
Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies
Lead actor, limited series or movie
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
John Turturro, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Lead actress, limited series or movie
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Supporting actor, limited series or movie
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
Supporting actress, limited series or movie
Regina King, American Crime
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Original Music and Lyrics
When Will Josh And His Friend Leave Me Alone?, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Jing-A-Ling-A-Ling, Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
The Ballad of Claus Jorstad, Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Last Christmas, Saturday Night Live
The Letter to the Free, 13th
Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades!, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Informational series or special
Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown
Inside the Actor’s Studio
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson
Vice
Documentary film
Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds,
LA 92
O.J.: Made in America
American Experience: Oklahoma City
The White Helmets
