July 13, 2017
Emmy Awards 2017 nominees: ‘SNL,’ ‘Late Show’ among contenders

WATCH: Stephen Colbert receive Emmy nomination for 'Late Show.'

TV’s golden night is almost upon us.

Shemar Moore, from Global’s upcoming drama S.W.A.T., presented the nominees alongside Veep star Anna Chlumsky at the livestreamed event from Los Angeles.

Saturday Night Live, powered by madcap skits skewering the Trump administration, earned 22 Emmy Award nominations, including bids for Alec Baldwin’s florid portrayal of the president and Melissa McCarthy’s manic, gender-busting take on press secretary Sean Spicer.

The long-running NBC variety show tied with HBO’s sci-fi drama Westworld, which also earned 22 bids on Thursday, to jointly top the field for the 69th Primetime Emmys to be presented in September.

Breakout drama This is Us received 11 nods, including the first best-drama series for a broadcast network show since The Good Wife in 2011. NBC’s intricately told story of an extended family, a hit with viewers and critics, also earned bids for Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia, who are competing with each other in the best actor category.

Veep, the most-nominated comedy, has a chance for its third consecutive best comedy series and gives star Julia Louis-Dreyfus the chance to build on her record of most wins for a lead comedy actress. She has five for Veep and one for New Adventures of Old Christine.

Emmy voters showed their willingness to recognize new comic voices as well as diversity. Donald Glover’s freshman Atlanta earned a best comedy bid, as did Master of None, starring Aziz Ansari, and black-ish.

HBO’s Game of Thrones, which dominated last year’s Emmys with 23 nods and 12 trophies, including its second consecutive best drama award, fell outside the eligibility window for Emmy consideration this year. Orphan Black isn’t in the running for the same reason, depriving star Tatiana Maslany of the chance to repeat as best-drama actress.

Toronto native Samantha Bee and Quebec’s Jean-Marc Vallee are among this year’s Canadian Emmy Award nominees.

Vallee has a nomination for directing HBO’s Big Little Lies, which got a total of 16 nods.

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee and the show’s recent “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner” special were nominated for several awards.

The late-night series is up for best variety talk series, best writing for a variety series and best interactive program for its web content.

Bee’s “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner” is in contention for several awards in variety-special categories, including best special, best directing, best writing and best production design.

Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show scored six nominations overall, including recognition in the writing and directing categories for The Late Show and three for his Showtime special.

The Emmys are scheduled to air Sept. 17 on CBS, with Colbert as host.

Here are the 2017 nominees in the major acting and TV show categories.

Drama series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
House of Cards
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld

Comedy series

Atlanta
Black-ish
Master of None
Modern Family
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Veep

Lead actor, drama series

Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Lead actress, drama series

Keri Russell, The Americans
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Lead actor, comedy series

Donald Glover, Atlanta
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Lead actress, comedy series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Supporting actor, drama series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
John Lithgow, The Crown
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, West World

Supporting actress, drama series

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld

Supporting actor, comedy series

Louie Anderson, Baskets
Ty Burrell, Modern Family
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Hale, Veep
Matt Walsh, Veep

Variety talk series

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Jimmy Kimmel Live (
Real Time With Bill Maher

Variety sketch series

Billy on the Street,
Documentary Now!
Drunk History
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman’s Show

Animated series

Archer
Bob’s Burgers
Elena and the Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First)
The Simpsons
South Park

Guest actor, comedy series

Riz Ahmed, Girls
Matthew Rhys, Girls
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie, Veep

Guest actress, comedy series

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Carrie Fisher, Catastophe
Becky Ann Baker, Girls
Angela Bassett, Master of None
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live

Guest actor, drama series

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
BD Wong, Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Denis O’Hare, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Guest actress, drama series

Alison Wright, The Americans
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Shannon Purse, Stranger Things

Writing, variety or comedy special

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Saturday Night Live

Variety Special

Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017
Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner
Louis CK 2017
Sarah Silverman: A Speck Of Dust
Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale

Reality competition series

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Reality host(s)

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, Martha & Snoop’s Pot luck Dinner Party
Gordon Ramsay, Masterchef Jr.
Alec Baldwin, Match Game
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
W. Kamu Bell, United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Limited series

Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
Genius
The Night Of

TV movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero
Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love
The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks
Sherlock: The Lying Detective
The Wizard of Lies

Lead actor, limited series or movie

Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
John Turturro, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Lead actress, limited series or movie

Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Supporting actor, limited series or movie

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of

Supporting actress, limited series or movie

Regina King, American Crime
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan
Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Original Music and Lyrics

When Will Josh And His Friend Leave Me Alone?, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Jing-A-Ling-A-Ling, Duck The Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special
The Ballad of Claus Jorstad, Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Last Christmas, Saturday Night Live
The Letter to the Free, 13th
Kimmy’s Roommate Lemonades!, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Informational series or special

Anthony Bourdain, Parts Unknown
Inside the Actor’s Studio
Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath
StarTalk With Neil deGrasse Tyson
Vice

Documentary film

Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds,
LA 92
O.J.: Made in America
American Experience: Oklahoma City
The White Helmets

