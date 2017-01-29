SAG awards offer sharp comments on Donald Trump’s immigration policy

The Screen Actors Guild Awards have opened with several sharp political statements directed at President Donald Trump and his new immigration restrictions.

Ashton Kutcher opened Sunday’s ceremony by welcoming everyone watching at home and then saying angrily, “… and everyone in airports that belong in my America.” Kutcher’s reference to immigration restrictions imposed by Trump that have excluded immigrants from seven nations and tied up others seeking entry into the country drew thunderous applause.

READ MORE: Canadian permanent residents exempt from Trump’s travel ban: Immigration minister

Loud cheers greeted statements denouncing the new immigration restrictions by comedy actress SAG winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and a celebration of diversity by Taylor Schilling, who spoke after her series “Orange is the New Black” won best comedy series.

Louis-Dreyfus mixed comedy and seriousness in her acceptance speech, joking that whether the Russians interfered in the voting and led to her victory, she was the legitimate winner. She then turned serious, saying her father fled Nazi-occupied France and calling the immigration restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump a blemish on American history.

READ MORE: NDP calls for emergency debate on Donald Trump’s immigration ban

“I love this country. I am horrified by its blemishes. This immigrant ban is a blemish and it’s un-American,” Louis-Dreyfus said.

William H. Macy, who won the television comedy actor category, also referenced the new president, saying he made his character on “Shameless” seem normal.

Since Trump’s election, some have criticized entertainers for vocally opposing him. “Scandal” actress Kerry Washington addressed that criticism during the ceremony’s introduction. She told the audience, “Actors are activists no matter what.”