Stephen Colbert auditions Trump administration for the voice of Kermit the Frog

After 27 years, Kermit the Frog will have a brand new voice, after puppeteer and voice actor Steve Whitmire left the role.

Whitmire responded to speculation around the circumstances of his departure in a personal blog post Thusday, stating that it was not his choice to leave the role.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the host offered a satirical look at U.S. President Donald Trump and his administration auditioning for the role as part of his opening skit.

The first take began with White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who said some things from this past year that production didn’t really want to hear.

“OK, Sean, remember Kermit has to be relatable to children so let’s try to keep it light and fun,” the casting director said.

“You had a, you know, someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to using chemical weapons,” Kermit said in the skit. This audio was pulled from Spicer’s gaffe when he tried comparing Adolf Hitler to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

After Spicer was dismissed, the next person to try out for the role was Donald Trump Jr.

“Someone sent me an email,” Kermit said. “I can’t help what someone sends me.” Trump Jr.’s audio was pulled from his interview with Sean Hannity on Tuesday night where he was defending his Russian email scandal.

“He’s a frog, but he’s not dumb,” Colbert, who’s directing the auditions, said in the background. “Can you say something a little less stupid?”

After Colbert’s direction, Kermit said a couple lines Trump Jr. used during the campaign, when he was talking about Hillary Clinton’s email scandal.

“No way that you have all these instances that are linked in this and that where there is not an actual connection. Where there is smoke, there is fire. And there is so much smoke,” Kermit said.

“OK, that’s less dumb. But it’s not what a frog would say,” Colbert quipped before dismissing Trump Jr.

Ben Carson was the next person to audition for the voice of the frog. “As a teenager, I would go up to people with rocks and hammers and baseball bats,” Kermit said. “And people know the story when I was 14 and I had tried to stab someone.”

Colbert called security before inviting Trump himself to try out for the voice of Kermit.

“The American dream is dead,” Kermit said. The line was from a speech Trump gave during his presidential campaign.

“OK, remember, Kermit is a beloved character,” Colbert reminded Trump. “Can you say something that everyone will love?”

“We need a new president fast,” Kermit said.

Watch the auditions in the video above.