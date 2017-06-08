Global TV 2017-2018: New TV shows include ‘S.W.A.T.,’ ‘Will & Grace,’ ‘The Brave’

Global TV is going big for its 2017/2018 primetime schedule, adding 10 new series this season to its roster of longstanding hits.

Building on Global’s solid schedule, which includes the fan favourite NCIS franchise (NCIS, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: New Orleans), and the Chicago franchise (Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med), plus top reality series Survivor and freshman drama Taken, the network welcomes six new dramas and four new comedies.

“On the heels of Global’s most successful fall season in a decade, this year we have strategically selected new series that build on the Network’s momentum, creating a schedule with the most outstanding series and the brightest stars,” said Maria Hale, Senior Vice President, Global Entertainment & Content Acquisition, Corus Entertainment. “Our 2017/18 lineup combines some of the most anticipated and sought-after new series including Will & Grace, S.W.A.T., SEAL Team, and Law & Order: True Crime, joining our impressive roster of returning hits like Bull, Kevin Can Wait, Survivor, and the NCIS franchise.”

New dramas

Global welcomes six new dramas to the primetime schedule beginning this fall:

S.W.A.T.

Inspired by the television series and feature film, S.W.A.T. stars Shemar Moore as a locally born S.W.A.T. sergeant newly tasked to run a specialized tactical unit that is the last stop in law enforcement in Los Angeles. Torn between loyalty to the streets where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson (Moore) has everything it takes to successfully bridge the divide between his two worlds and excel at leading his dedicated team of brave men and women as they risk their lives to protect the community.

S.W.A.T. stars Moore (Criminal Minds) as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, Stephanie Sigman (Narcos) as Jessica Cortez, Alex Russell (Unbroken) as Jim Street, Jay Harrington (Benched) as David “Deacon” Kay, Lina Esco (Kingdom) as Christina “Chris” Alonso, Kenny Johnson (Chicago Fire) as Dominique Luca, and Peter Onorati (Goodfellas) as Mumford.

SEAL Team

SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz in a military drama that follows the professional and personal lives of the most elite unit of Navy SEALs as they train, plan, and execute the most dangerous, high-stakes missions. Deployed on clandestine missions worldwide at a moment’s notice, and knowing the toll it takes on them and their families, this tightly knit SEAL team displays unwavering patriotism and fearless dedication, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

SEAL Team stars David Boreanaz (Bones) as Jason, Max Thieriot (Bates Motel) as Clay, Neil Brown Jr. (Insecure) as Ray, A.J. Buckley (CSI:NY) as Sonny, Toni Trucks (NCIS: New Orleans) as Diaz and, Jessica Paré (Mad Men) as Mandy.

Wisdom of the Crowd

Wisdom of the Crowd stars Jeremy Piven as a visionary tech innovator who creates a cutting-edge crowdsourcing app to solve his daughter’s murder, and revolutionizes crime solving in the process. Inspired by the notion that a million minds are better than one, Silicon Valley entrepreneur Jeffrey Tanner (Piven) develops “Sophe,” an online platform for publicly shared information, and recruits the original cop who searched for his daughter’s killer, Det. Tommy Cavanaugh (Richard T. Jones), to work with him. As Tanner taps into the “wisdom of the crowd,” his unexpected success fuels his determination to solve even more cases than just the one that’s personal to him.

Wisdom Of The Crowd stars Jeremy Piven (Entourage) as Jeffrey Tanner, Richard T. Jones (Hawaii Five-0) as Det. Tommy Cavanaugh, Natalia Tena (Game of Thrones) as Sara Morton, Blake Lee (Parks and Recreation) as Josh Novak, Jake Matthews (Bosch) as Tariq Bakari, and Monica Potter (Parenthood) as Alex Hale.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Starring Golden Globe Award-winner Edie Falco, this new eight-episode true-crime instalment of the powerhouse Law & Order franchise delivers a gripping in-depth dramatization of the notorious murder case that changed America forever. When the Menendez brothers were tried for brutally killing their parents in Beverly Hills, and their trial broadcast on TV, their story became a national obsession. Now, the first edition of this anthology series delves into the players, the crime, and the media circus, detailing the day-to-day battles of the trial and unveiling the shocking truth of what really went down when the cameras stopped rolling.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders stars Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie).

The Brave

The Brave is a fresh, heart-pounding journey into the complex world of America’s elite undercover military heroes. While DIA Deputy Director Patricia Campbell (Anne Heche) and her team of analysts wield the world’s most advanced surveillance technology from Washington, D.C., Adam Dalton and his heroic Special Ops squad of highly trained undercover specialists use their unbreakable bond and commitment to freedom to save lives of innocent people and execute missions in some of the most dangerous places in the world.

The Brave stars Anne Heche (Men in Trees) as Patricia Campbell, Mike Vogel (Under the Dome) as Michael Dalton, Sofia Pernas (Jane the Virgin) as Hannah Archer, Tate Ellington (Quantico) as Noah Morgenthau, Natacha Karam (Homeland) as Jasmine “Jaz” Ervin, Demetrius Grosse (Westworld) as Anthony “Preach” Carter , Noah Mills (Sex and the City 2) as Joseph J. McGuire, and Hadi Tabbal (Circumstance) as Amir AL-Rasani

New Comedies

Will & Grace

That’s right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy’s most fabulous foursome is back. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes, and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen in this exclusive 12-episode event. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original Will & Grace episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV’s wittiest ensemble ever.

Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack (Travelers) as Will, Debra Messing (Smash) as Grace, Sean Hayes (Grimm) as Jack, and Megan Mullally (Bob’s Burgers) as Karen.

9JKL:

9JKL stars Mark Feuerstein in a family comedy inspired by his real life. Josh Roberts (Feuerstein) is a new divorcé and actor between projects who moves home to New York to regroup, living in an apartment sandwiched between his doting, meddlesome parents on one side and his brother, sister-in-law, and their new baby on the other. As Josh’s family literally comes at him from both sides, he realizes he desperately needs to establish some personal boundaries, because his loving family is always going to be right there for him. Always.

9JKL stars Mark Feuerstein (Royal Pains) as Josh Roberts, Linda Lavin (The Intern) as Judy, Elliott Gould (Ray Donovan) as Harry, David Walton (Bad Moms) as Andrew, Liza Lapira (Crazy, Stupid, Love.) as Eve, Matt Murray (Rookie Blue) as Nick, and Albert Tsai (Dr. Ken) as Ian.

Great News

Getting along with office colleagues can be rough, but working with your mom? That’s a whole different story, and it’s the headline for Katie Wendelson (Briga Heelan), a smart, ambitious news producer at national cable news show The Breakdown. After 30 years of being a stay-at-home mom, Carol (Canadian Andrea Martin) decides that it’s never too late to follow your dreams and lands an internship at her daughter’s news show. This is Katie’s worst nightmare, until she comes to realize that with her biggest cheerleader at her side, she and her mom both might just make it after all.

Great News stars Briga Heelan (Love) as Katie, Andrea Martin (Working the Engels) as Carol, Adam Campbell (NCIS) as Greg, Nicole Richie (Candidly Nicole) as Portia, Horatio Sanz (Saturday Night Live) as Justin, and John Michael Higgins (Yes Man) as Chuck.

Mid-season

Instinct

Instinct stars Alan Cumming as a former CIA operative who is lured back to his old life when the NYPD needs his help to stop a serial killer. Dr. Dylan Reinhart (Cumming) is a gifted author and university professor living a quiet life teaching psychopathic behaviour to packed classes of adoring students. But when top NYPD detective Lizzie Needham (Bojana Novakovic) appeals to him to help her catch a serial murderer who is using Dylan’s first book as a tutorial, Dylan is compelled by the case, comes out of retirement, and taps into his old skill set. Though Dylan and Lizzie initially clash, when it comes to catching killers, they realize they will make an ideal team if they both trust their instincts.

Instinct stars Alan Cumming (The Good Wife) as Dr. Dylan Reinhart and Bojana Novakovic (Shameless) as Lizzie Needham.

Superior Donuts

Based on the play by Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Tracy Letts, Superior Donuts stars Judd Hirsch as an owner of a doughnut shop in Chicago who, after a half century in business, hires young go-getter Franco who is bent on freshening the shop. With his business in jeopardy, Arthur grudgingly realizes that he had better embrace the change around him and that Franco could be exactly what he – and the doughnut shop – need to thrive.

Superior Donuts stars Judd Hirsch (Independence Day) as Arthur Przybyszewski, Jermaine Fowler (Friends of People) as Franco Wicks, and Katey Sagal (Sons of Anarchy) as Randy DeLuca.

Returning Hits

Global’s schedule will continue to be anchored by its veteran fan favourite series including Madam Secretary, Kevin Can Wait, Bull, Survivor, Hawaii Five-O, and The Simpsons. Viewers can also get their late-night TV fix with The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airing weeknights, along with the successful longstanding Saturday Night Live on Saturday nights.

GLOBAL’S FALL 2017 PROGRAMMING SCHEDULE

(All times are ET and subject to change. New programs bolded and in capitals.)

Monday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. Kevin Can Wait

8:30 p.m. 9JKL

9 p.m. NCIS: New Orleans

10 p.m. The Brave

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Tuesday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. NCIS

9 p.m. Bull

10 p.m. Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Wednesday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. Survivor

9 p.m. SEAL Team

10 p.m. Chicago PD

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Thursday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. Superstore

8:30 p.m. The Good Place

9 p.m. Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. Great News

10 p.m. Chicago Fire / S.W.A.T.

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Friday

7 p.m. Entertainment Tonight

7:30 p.m. Entertainment Tonight Canada

8 p.m. MacGyver

9 p.m. Hawaii Five-0

10 p.m. Taken

11:35 p.m. The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Saturday

11:30 p.m. Saturday Night Live

Sunday

7 p.m. Border Security

7:30 p.m. The Simpsons

8 p.m. Wisdom of the Crowd

9 p.m. NCIS: LA

10 p.m. Madam Secretary