Red Deer declares local state of emergency after severe thunderstorm

A severe thunderstorm walloped central Alberta Tuesday night, prompting the city of Red Deer to declare a local state of emergency.

High wind gusts downed trees and picked up debris, causing damage. No serious injuries have been reported. The city said the water treatment plant has power so water is safe to drink.

An emergency operations centre set up at Red Deer City Hall is co-ordinating response to the storm, and Mayor Tara Veer will hold a news conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts of up to 111 km/h were recorded in Red Deer at around 7:10 p.m. Coronation saw wind gusts up to 96 km/h at around 9 p.m.

As of midnight, power was still out for about 20 per cent of the city. At the height of the power loss, the city said that figure was closer to 35 per cent.

Electrical crews were working through the night, but residents were told to expect significant delays in having their power restored. A statement on the city’s website said it may take up to two days to restore power to some areas.

There’s no word on any school closures and parents were told to contact their school board for more information.

Declaring a local state of emergency opens up access to resources from other levels of government.

The high winds caused power outages in Lacombe County, Clearwater County, Red Deer County, Rimbey, Ponoka, Parkland and Bentley on Tuesday night. Fortis Alberta said crews were working to restore power, but as or Wednesday morning some customers were still without power.

