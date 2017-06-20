Much of central Alberta, including Edmonton, could see thunderstorms Tuesday

Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm watch for parts of Alberta, including the Capital Region, Tuesday.

The areas under the watch could see “dangerous thunderstorms that may be capable of producing damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain” Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, the agency said.

Click here for an up-to-date list of all the areas under the weather alert.

“As thunderstorms develop through the afternoon watches may be expanded to include areas farther east and southeast,” Environment Canada said.

Officials warned strong wind gusts could damage buildings, down trees and even topple vehicles.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.

Severe t-storm watch issued for The City of Edmonton & surrounding areas of west central Alta. #abstorm #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/YIy2HsaPXv — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 20, 2017

Risk of NON-supercell funnel clouds this afternoon north of #yeg area. #abstorm — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) June 20, 2017

To report severe weather, send an email to ec.storm.ec@canada.ca or tweet reports using #ABStorm.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for ISO and Android.