Red Deer storm aftermath: 400 properties still without power

The City of Red Deer says 400 homes and business are still without power after a violent windstorm hit central Alberta earlier this week.

In an update on its website, the city says it could be another two days before electricity is restored to everyone.

Homes were damaged and trees were uprooted Tuesday evening when wind gusts of more than 100 km/h hit.

Windows were blown out at one city mall and the roof of at least one store was lifted off.

Watch below: After Tuesday’s severe storms left a wake of damage across central Alberta, Global News wanted to see how Environment Canada watches, forecasts and issues alerts about storms. Here’s Jesse Beyer.

One person suffered minor injuries at a campground.

Red Deer remains under a local state of emergency.