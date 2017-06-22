Red Deer storm aftermath: 400 properties still without power

The City of Red Deer says 400 homes and business are still without power after a violent windstorm hit central Alberta earlier this week.
In an update on its
website, the city says it could be another two days before electricity is restored to everyone.
More storm damage in Red Deer, where high winds and flying debris caused the glass to shatter and siding to come loose at both the A&W and Mark’s clothing store. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Dave Carels, Global News
Homes were damaged and trees were uprooted Tuesday evening when wind gusts of more than 100 km/h hit.
Windows were blown out at one city mall and the roof of at least one store was lifted off.
Watch below: After Tuesday’s severe storms left a wake of damage across central Alberta, Global News wanted to see how Environment Canada watches, forecasts and issues alerts about storms. Here’s Jesse Beyer.
One person suffered minor injuries at a campground.
Red Deer remains under a local state of emergency.
Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.
Dave Carels, Global News
Shingles blown off the roof of the Willow Estates condo building in in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Courtesy: Stéphane Aylwin
More trees damaged in Red Deer, Alta. by Tuesday’s storm. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Dave Carels /Global News
Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Dave Carels, Global News
Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Dave Carels, Global News
Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.
Dave Carels, Global News
Damage on a TD bank from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Courtesy: Mark Cullen
Damage from severe wind storm at a Red Deer Marks store on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
Damage from severe wind storm at a Red Deer store on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.
Courtesy: Mark Cullen
