June 22, 2017 12:14 pm
Updated: June 22, 2017 12:15 pm

Red Deer storm aftermath: 400 properties still without power

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: Red Deer remains under a state of emergency following Tuesday’s wind storm. Doug Vaessen has an update from the central Alberta city.

The City of Red Deer says 400 homes and business are still without power after a violent windstorm hit central Alberta earlier this week.

In an update on its website, the city says it could be another two days before electricity is restored to everyone.

IMG_1465

More storm damage in Red Deer, where high winds and flying debris caused the glass to shatter and siding to come loose at both the A&W and Mark’s clothing store. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1461

More storm damage in Red Deer, where high winds and flying debris caused the glass to shatter and siding to come loose at both the A&W and Mark’s clothing store. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1459

More storm damage in Red Deer, where high winds and flying debris caused the glass to shatter and siding to come loose at both the A&W and Mark’s clothing store. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1458

More storm damage in Red Deer, where high winds and flying debris caused the glass to shatter and siding to come loose at both the A&W and Mark’s clothing store. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News

Homes were damaged and trees were uprooted Tuesday evening when wind gusts of more than 100 km/h hit.

Windows were blown out at one city mall and the roof of at least one store was lifted off.

Watch below: After Tuesday’s severe storms left a wake of damage across central Alberta, Global News wanted to see how Environment Canada watches, forecasts and issues alerts about storms. Here’s Jesse Beyer.

One person suffered minor injuries at a campground.

Red Deer remains under a local state of emergency.

IMG_1439

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1440

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1444

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
Stephane-Aylwin-condo-roof-damage-Red-Deer-1

Shingles blown off the roof of the Willow Estates condo building in in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Stéphane Aylwin
Stephane-Aylwin-condo-roof-damage-Red-Deer-2

Shingles blown off the roof of the Willow Estates condo building in in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Stéphane Aylwin
Stephane-Aylwin-condo-roof-damage-Red-Deer-3

Shingles blown off the roof of the Willow Estates condo building in in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Stéphane Aylwin
IMG_1456

More trees damaged in Red Deer, Alta. by Tuesday’s storm. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels /Global News
IMG_1455

More trees damaged in Red Deer, Alta. by Tuesday’s storm. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1457

More trees damaged in Red Deer, Alta. by Tuesday’s storm. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1449

Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
06-21-RedDeercondoSylviaSoloy5

Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
06-21-RedDeercondoSylviaSoloy4

Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
06-21-RedDeercondoSylviaSoloy2

Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
06-21-RedDeercondoSylviaSoloy

Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
06-21-RedDeercondoSylviaSoloy3

Damage on a Gaetz Ave condo from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
IMG_1446

Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1447

Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1448

Downed trees in the Parkvale neighbourhood in Red Deer, Alta. Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1443

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1442

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
IMG_1441

Downed trees at the Bower Ponds park near downtown Red Deer, Alta. June 21, 2017.

Dave Carels, Global News
06-21-reddeerMattCullenfunnel
06-21-reddeerMattCullenbank

Damage on a TD bank from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Mark Cullen
06-21-RedDeermallSylviaSoloy

Damage on a TD bank from a severe wind storm in Red Deer on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
06-21-RedDeerMarksSylviaSoloy

Damage from severe wind storm at a Red Deer Marks store on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Sylvia Soloy
06-21-reddeerMattCullenMarks

Damage from severe wind storm at a Red Deer store on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

Courtesy: Mark Cullen

