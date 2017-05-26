Man charged with attempted murder after woman struck by car: Halifax police

Halifax Regional Police have charged a man with attempted murder and six other charges after a woman was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a call for a vehicle-pedestrian collision in Dartmouth at 6:35 a.m. on Thursday. According to police, a car on Farrell Street struck a 25-year-old woman causing her to suffer life-threatening injuries. She was taken to hospital but there is no information on her current condition.

Police say through their investigation, they determined that the driver of the car knew the woman. They say the pair had been arguing and that the woman had been assaulted prior to the collision.

Police say when the woman approached the car, the man backed into her as well as a parked SUV.

Police say they also seized drugs and drug paraphernalia during their investigation.

The man charged in the incident, Gerald Desmond, will appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court later today. In addition to the attempted murder charge, Desmond faces one count each of assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm and possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine.