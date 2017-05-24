N.S. police watchdog: Driver at fault for crash into power pole

Nova Scotia’s police watchdog released its report on a crash involving a Halifax Regional Police officer on Jan 6, 2017, finding that the collision was not the fault of the police officer.

The Serious Incident Response Team’s (SiRT) report on the crash indicates that the crash that left a female passenger with two broken legs, a fractured wrist and a concussion was due “solely to the actions of the driver.”

According to the report, a Halifax Regional Police officer was parked in the O’Regan’s Chevrolet parking lot on Robie when he saw a small black car driving north faster than the posted speed limit.

The police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop by activating his vehicle’s emergency lights. The black vehicle originally appeared to be pulling over before it suddenly accelerated into a traffic pole at the intersection of McCully and North St.

The driver then attempted to flee the vehicle before being apprehended. According to SiRT, the driver still faces multiple charges, including impaired driving causing bodily harm.

Evidence from a GPS in the police vehicle, radio transmissions and a statement from a male passenger in the vehicle verified the police officer’s statement.

As a result, SiRT said they had no grounds to consider any charges against the officer.