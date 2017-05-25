Cape Breton police investigation into string of armed robberies leads to arrests

An extensive investigation by Cape Breton Regional Police (CBRP) into armed robberies across Nova Scotia has led to the arrest of four Glace Bay men.

The investigation was in relation to armed robberies at the Circle K Irving in Sydney on April 30 and Jack’s Place in Glace Bay on May 3.

With help from patrols, forensic identification and street crime officers, the major crime unit was able to identify the accused in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality on May 23 and 24.

Police also say the investigation uncovered information that helped Halifax Regional Police (HRP) and Nova Scotia RCMP connect the accused to similar offences at Lawtons Drugs in Lower Sackville on May 15, Haliburton Pharma-Choice in Antigonish on May 17 and Guardian Drugs in Bible Hill on May 20.

Bryan Joseph Conron, 32, has been charged for all five incidents and faces five counts of robbery and five counts of using a firearm in commission of an offence.

Glenn Thomas Perry, 39, and George Thomas MacIssac, 55, are each facing two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of an offence. Perry is charged for the incidents at Jack’s Place and the Circle K Irving, while MacIssac is charged for the Haliburton Pharma-Choice and Guardian drugstore incidents.

Allen Herman Brown, 50, is charged with robbery and using a firearm in the commission of an offence for the Lawton’s incident.

Two of the accused were also connected to the theft of golf clubs from the Lingan Golf Course earlier in May, police said.

Conron is facing a charge of theft over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime for the incident, while Perry has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

Through the execution of search warrants, police also seized several sets of stolen golf clubs and the weapon believed to be used in the robberies.

All four were set to appear in Sydney Provincial Court Thursday afternoon to face all charges.

CBRP say police from all three agencies are still investigating.