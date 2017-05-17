Man in custody after reports of armed robbery near Kings Wharf Place: Halifax police
Halifax Regional Police have a man in custody after a reported break-and-enter at a residential building on Kings Wharf Place in Dartmouth on Wednesday morning.
According to police, officers responded to a break-and-enter in progress shortly after 10:15 a.m. An anonymous caller had reported that four men, potentially armed with firearms, were attempting to break into a building.
However, once they arrived, police quickly determined that address provided in the call wasn’t valid. Concerned for the public, police proceeded to secure the area and searched the three nearby buildings. They were assisted by the Emergency Response Team and a K-9 unit.
During their investigation, officers located a 31-year-old in a condo with a “quantity” of unsecured firearms.
Nearly an hour after police first responded to the call, police took the man into custody.
Police say their investigation is ongoing and they are seeking a search warrant so they can search the rest of the condo unit.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 902-490-5020.
