May 17, 2017 10:15 am

N.S. RCMP investigating fatal crash in Halifax

By Reporter  Global News
RCMP are investigating what led to a fatal accident Wednesday morning in Halifax.

Cpl. Jennifer Clarke, a spokesperson for the RCMP, did not have many details about the crash but confirmed it happened around 10 a.m.

The name, age and gender of the deceased is not being released at this time.

Rocky Lake Drive is currently closed to traffic.

Clarke says it will likely be closed for some time while analysts work to determine the cause of the crash.

More to come…

Global News