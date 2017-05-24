One day left to give input on Vancouver’s new logo

There is one day left for Vancouver residents to share their ideas on what the city’s new logo should look like.

After a much publicized logo fiasco in February, the city decided to solicit feedback from the public.

Initially, the city spent $8,000 on the design of a new logo, but the wordmark raised ire from the members of local design community who wrote an open letter calling the design an “insult” to the city.

A report filed by City staff in February said the city’s visual identity had not been updated in more than a decade, and a simpler visual identity will not only be more easily recognized and understood by those for whom English is not a first language, but can be more easily adapted for social media channels.

Although the city said the new wordmark presented an “updated image of the City of Vancouver as a modern, innovative and highly desirable place to live and work,” the logo was eventually scrapped.

Instead, the city asked for public input and created an online survey, where people could leave their comments and share their views on what makes Vancouver unique.

Public input submitted through the survey will be compiled into a creative brief as part of a “call for design” that will be issued in early June.

The city says multiple logo design submissions from local graphic designers are expected in response to the call for design.

The public will be able to choose their favourite logo design from among the finalists.

The survey is open to all residents of Vancouver.