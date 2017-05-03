City of Vancouver decides to scrap new logo and start over

The new and widely criticized logo from the City of Vancouver has now been scrapped.

Council voted on a motion put forward by the mayor Tuesday night to stop the rollout of the logo.

Designers will now work on new ideas.

The controversy prompted pushback from the public and the local design community and cost taxpayers $8,000. The cost of the new logo will come out of an existing budget.

The city will now gather input and hold an online vote in the fall.

“We had quite a bit of feedback,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson on Tuesday. “There was positive feedback, there was negative feedback. There was some concerns raised by some designers about the process.”

“We want this to be a great visual identity. We want to make sure people weigh in on what they want to see.”