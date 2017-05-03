City of Vancouver
May 3, 2017 10:34 am

City of Vancouver decides to scrap new logo and start over

By Online News Producer  Global News

This City of Vancouver logo has now been scrapped.

Global News
A A

The new and widely criticized logo from the City of Vancouver has now been scrapped.

Council voted on a motion put forward by the mayor Tuesday night to stop the rollout of the logo.

Designers will now work on new ideas.

Story continues below

The controversy prompted pushback from the public and the local design community and cost taxpayers $8,000. The cost of the new logo will come out of an existing budget.

The city will now gather input and hold an online vote in the fall.

“We had quite a bit of feedback,” said Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson on Tuesday. “There was positive feedback, there was negative feedback. There was some concerns raised by some designers about the process.”

“We want this to be a great visual identity. We want to make sure people weigh in on what they want to see.”

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Vancouver
City of Vancouver logo
Logo
New Vancouver logo
Old Vancouver logo
Vancouver logo

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News