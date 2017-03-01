Vancouver mayor halts rollout of city’s new logo

There’s been a development in the controversy over the City of Vancouver’s new logo.

Mayor Gregor Robertson is halting the rollout, saying the logo will not be used on anything yet.

He says he will be having conversations with the design community about the logo and the city’s brand.

Last week, the City of Vancouver announced it was getting rid of the current logo with stylized flowers and replacing it with a new, cleaner design – at a cost of $8,000.

Those who work in the design community wrote an open letter about the decision, calling it an “insult” to the city.

Robertson said he knows they can’t please everyone and no matter what, some people might not like what the city ends up with.

“I think when a number of design professionals, there was a significant number of them, weighed in and said ‘we’d like to be more involved in the process and we think more is possible,’ I think it’s worth exploring that,” added Robertson.

The mayor says they hope to roll out the new logo sometime in the next couple of months.

-With files from Yuliya Talmazan