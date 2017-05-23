Manchester explosion: Stars react to Ariana Grande concert fatalities

Celebrities’ reactions started pouring in after Monday night’s suicide attack that left at least 22 dead, many whom are children, and injured over 50 more at Manchester Arena following a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande.

With Grande revealing she’s left “broken,” many stars took to social media to mourn.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Some of Manchester’s best-known musicians have expressed their horror after the attack.

READ MORE: Ariana Grande on Manchester: ‘From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry’

The Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and Elbow’s Guy Garvey are among those offering their sympathies on social media.

My hearts broken. — Guy Garvey (@Guy_Garvey) May 23, 2017

Manchester stands together. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 23, 2017

In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017

Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook, from Greater Manchester, tweeted that his daughter had “made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night.”



Story continues below My daughter made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night. My heart goes out to all parents & those involved. Manchester stay strong. X — Peter Hook (@peterhook) May 23, 2017

“I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved,” former One Direction star Harry Styles wrote.

READ MORE: Manchester Arena attack: ISIS claims responsibility for suicide bombing at Ariana Grande concert

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO PPL OF MANCHESTER…HAD SPECIAL TIMES THERE FROM YOUTH & BEYOND — Cher (@cher) May 22, 2017

My heart is with you Manchester. Just come off stage in London, it's gut-wrenching. So very sorry for the families who have lost loved ones. — KT Tunstall (@KTTunstall) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

Tearing up imagining innocent concert goers losing their lives.. praying for everyone and all #arianators. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Take That’s Gary Barlow, who played at Manchester Arena last week and was due back for a concert later this week, tweeted: “Sad, sad news from Manchester. Praying for all the victims and families involved.”

READ MORE: Manchester Arena explosion: 22 dead in suicide attack at Ariana Grande concert, police say

James Corden brought up the attack on the Late Late Show, which was broadcast shortly after the bombing.

“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news, that attacks like this can happen,” he said.

“Especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight,” he added.

We opened our show talking about Manchester. Our thoughts are with everyone affected. https://t.co/yrgu03JTK8 — James Corden (@JKCorden) May 23, 2017

My heartfelt thoughts and prayers for all those effected by the tragedy in Manchester last night 🙏🏻 x VB #Manchester pic.twitter.com/pziTHyySZA — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) May 23, 2017

British actor Idris Elba wrote: “Mate, that is f****** horrible what happened in Manchester. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives.”

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

Thoughts, prayers and my whole ❤️ are with Manchester this evening. — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this horrific act in Manchester. We need to do better. We need to LOVE ONE ANOTHER. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 23, 2017

READ MORE: Manchester Arena explosion: First victim identified as Georgina Callander, 18

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

“Sending so much more love to the families who have been affected. I can’t imagine what you must be going through x,” singer Ellie Goulding tweeted.

Our prayers and strengh to the victims and their families involved in this tragedy in Manchester. Stay strong. @ArianaGrande 🙏🏾 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) May 22, 2017

💔stay strong Manchester💔 — josh groban (@joshgroban) May 22, 2017

David Beckham said, “As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me.”

Heartbreaking news from Manchester. As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me. My thoughts are with all of those that have been affected by this tragedy… A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 23, 2017 at 12:20am PDT

What is happening in Manchester is absolutely terrifying. Praying everyone effected has found safety and hope Ariana is okay :( Jesus — h (@halsey) May 22, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

READ MORE: Manchester explosion: Trump blames ‘evil losers’ for suicide attack

Toronto rapper Drake shared that he was crushed to hear a concern he had became a reality.

We just left from touring in Europe and this was such a real fear we discussed frequently. I was crushed today to hear it became a reality. My condolences to all of the families affected and we will be praying for all of Manchester. Also I am praying on peace of mind for Ariana. 😢 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 23, 2017 at 1:58am PDT

Sam Smith advised people, “Hold each other close.”

Hold each other close today and everyday. Love is the only way to answer to something this hateful — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) May 23, 2017

John Legend described the attack as “awful” and “heartbreaking.”

Sending love to the U.K., @ArianaGrande and all of her supporters who were caught up in this awful attack. Heartbreaking. — John Legend (@johnlegend) May 23, 2017

Céline Dion was “deeply saddened” by “the senseless loss of so many beautiful souls.”

#Manchester #PrayForManchester🙏 A post shared by Céline Dion (@celinedion) on May 22, 2017 at 8:22pm PDT

According to terrorism watchdog SITE Intel Group, ISIS issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack Tuesday, saying one of its “soldiers” planted bombs at Manchester Arena.

“A solider of the Khilafah managed to place explosive devices in the midst of the gatherings of the Crusaders in the British city of Manchester,” reads a statement. “The explosive devices were detonated in the shameless concert arena.” The group also claimed “30 Crusaders” were killed and “70 others” were wounded, totals larger than what authorities have confirmed.

Earlier, police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to Monday night’s suicide attack in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called an “appalling, sickening cowardice” act of terror.

With regards to last night’s incident at the Manchester arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester. — G M Police (@gmpolice) May 23, 2017

Grande was performing in Manchester as part of her Dangerous Woman Tour.

She was set to play two shows at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday and Friday, but the venue tweeted that it will “advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”

Ariana is due to perform at The O2 on Thursday and Friday and we will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows. — The O2 (@TheO2) May 23, 2017

—With files from Adam Frisk