Manchester explosion: Stars react to Ariana Grande concert fatalities
Celebrities’ reactions started pouring in after Monday night’s suicide attack that left at least 22 dead, many whom are children, and injured over 50 more at Manchester Arena following a concert by pop singer Ariana Grande.
With Grande revealing she’s left “broken,” many stars took to social media to mourn.
Some of Manchester’s best-known musicians have expressed their horror after the attack.
READ MORE: Ariana Grande on Manchester: ‘From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry’
The Smiths’ guitarist Johnny Marr, Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher and Elbow’s Guy Garvey are among those offering their sympathies on social media.
Joy Division and New Order bassist Peter Hook, from Greater Manchester, tweeted that his daughter had “made it home safe from Ariana Grande last night.”
“I’m heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight. Sending love to everyone involved,” former One Direction star Harry Styles wrote.
READ MORE: Manchester Arena attack: ISIS claims responsibility for suicide bombing at Ariana Grande concert
Take That’s Gary Barlow, who played at Manchester Arena last week and was due back for a concert later this week, tweeted: “Sad, sad news from Manchester. Praying for all the victims and families involved.”
READ MORE: Manchester Arena explosion: 22 dead in suicide attack at Ariana Grande concert, police say
James Corden brought up the attack on the Late Late Show, which was broadcast shortly after the bombing.
“It shocks me every time we hear this sort of news, that attacks like this can happen,” he said.
“Especially when there will be so many children at this concert tonight,” he added.
British actor Idris Elba wrote: “Mate, that is f****** horrible what happened in Manchester. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives.”
wishing I could give my friend @arianagrande a great big hug right now… love love love you …. so sorry you had to be apart of such a tragic event! my most sincere condolences to anyone and everyone affected by this horrific attack! all I can do is send as much HOPE & PEACE your way! This MUST end! No more war …. no more innocent lives taken …. L-O-V-E 💙❤️💜💚💛 @happyhippiefdn
READ MORE: Manchester Arena explosion: First victim identified as Georgina Callander, 18
“Sending so much more love to the families who have been affected. I can’t imagine what you must be going through x,” singer Ellie Goulding tweeted.
David Beckham said, “As a father & a human what has happened truly saddens me.”
READ MORE: Manchester explosion: Trump blames ‘evil losers’ for suicide attack
Toronto rapper Drake shared that he was crushed to hear a concern he had became a reality.
Sam Smith advised people, “Hold each other close.”
John Legend described the attack as “awful” and “heartbreaking.”
Céline Dion was “deeply saddened” by “the senseless loss of so many beautiful souls.”
According to terrorism watchdog SITE Intel Group, ISIS issued a statement claiming responsibility for the attack Tuesday, saying one of its “soldiers” planted bombs at Manchester Arena.
“A solider of the Khilafah managed to place explosive devices in the midst of the gatherings of the Crusaders in the British city of Manchester,” reads a statement. “The explosive devices were detonated in the shameless concert arena.” The group also claimed “30 Crusaders” were killed and “70 others” were wounded, totals larger than what authorities have confirmed.
Earlier, police arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to Monday night’s suicide attack in what British Prime Minister Theresa May called an “appalling, sickening cowardice” act of terror.
Grande was performing in Manchester as part of her Dangerous Woman Tour.
She was set to play two shows at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday and Friday, but the venue tweeted that it will “advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”
—With files from Adam FriskFollow @KatieScottNews
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.