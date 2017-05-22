Ariana Grande on Manchester: ‘From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry.’

Ariana Grande was “broken” after a reported explosion left 19 people dead and around 50 injured at her concert in Manchester on Monday night.

She said she was “so so sorry” in a tweet issued just before 11 p.m. ET.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Concert promoter Live Nation tweeted the following image as a tribute to the victims in the explosion; it modified an image of Grande from her “Dangerous Woman” album cover into a ribbon.

Our hearts are with Manchester tonight. 🇬🇧 [ via @charliewalk ] pic.twitter.com/2d9knRXS6z — Live Nation (@LiveNation) May 23, 2017

Grande’s manager Scooter Braun also tweeted a response to the incident.

Video coverage of Manchester explosion

Twitter users responded by saying that it wasn’t Grande’s fault.

@ArianaGrande Don't for a second feel guilt from this. — Austin Braun (@AustinOnSocial) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande This is not your fault. Don't internalize any guilt. We are all hurting. Much #love. — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) May 23, 2017

@ArianaGrande we love you ari. It’s not your fault 💔 — LA DIVAZA (@ladivaza) May 23, 2017

Grande was performing at a stop on her Dangerous Woman Tour.

She was set to play two shows at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday and Friday, but the venue tweeted that it will “advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”

Ariana is due to perform at The O2 on Thursday and Friday and we will advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows. — The O2 (@TheO2) May 23, 2017

A video captured at the venue showed Grande performing the song “Bang Bang” before the explosion.

The Greater Manchester Police are treating the incident as a “terrorist attack.”