Ariana Grande on Manchester: ‘From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry.’

Ariana Grande was “broken” after a reported explosion left 19 people dead and around 50 injured at her concert in Manchester on Monday night.
She said she was “so so sorry” in a tweet issued just before 11 p.m. ET.
Concert promoter Live Nation tweeted the following image as a tribute to the victims in the explosion; it modified an image of Grande from her “Dangerous Woman” album cover into a ribbon.
Grande’s manager Scooter Braun also tweeted a response to the incident.
Video coverage of Manchester explosion
Twitter users responded by saying that it wasn’t Grande’s fault.
Grande was performing at a stop on her Dangerous Woman Tour.
She was set to play two shows at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday and Friday, but the venue tweeted that it will “advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”
A video captured at the venue showed Grande performing the song “Bang Bang” before the explosion.
The Greater Manchester Police are treating the incident as a “terrorist attack.”
