Ariana Grande
May 22, 2017 11:41 pm

Ariana Grande on Manchester: ‘From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry.’

By National Online Journalist  Global News

Singer Ariana Grande performing at the arena in Manchester, England before an explosion went off killing multiple people and injuring dozens.

A A

Ariana Grande was “broken” after a reported explosion left 19 people dead and around 50 injured at her concert in Manchester on Monday night.

She said she was “so so sorry” in a tweet issued just before 11 p.m. ET.

Concert promoter Live Nation tweeted the following image as a tribute to the victims in the explosion; it modified an image of Grande from her “Dangerous Woman” album cover into a ribbon.

Grande’s manager Scooter Braun also tweeted a response to the incident.

Video coverage of Manchester explosion

Twitter users responded by saying that it wasn’t Grande’s fault.

Grande was performing at a stop on her Dangerous Woman Tour.

She was set to play two shows at the O2 Arena in London on Thursday and Friday, but the venue tweeted that it will “advise as soon as we can as to the status of those shows.”

A video captured at the venue showed Grande performing the song “Bang Bang” before the explosion.

The Greater Manchester Police are treating the incident as a “terrorist attack.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Concert Explosion
ariana grande manchester
ariana grande manchester arena
Manchester Arena explosion
manchester ariana grande
manchester ariana grande explosion
Manchester explosion

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News